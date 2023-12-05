Techmedics Expands Presence with New Denver Office
Leading B2B Managed IT Services Company Brings Cutting-Edge Solutions to Denver’s Thriving Business Community
Expanding our presence in Denver allows us to bring our expertise in Managed IT Services to the Manufacturing, Financial Services, Entertainment, SLED and AEC industries in the area.”DENVER, CO, USA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Techmedics, a premier B2B managed IT services provider known for their expertise in IT infrastructure technologies and cybersecurity, proudly announces the opening of its new office in Denver at 383 N. Corona St. Ste. 100, Denver, CO 80218 effective 11/16/2023. This marks the company’s third office, with existing locations in Los Angeles, CA and Dallas, TX.
— Helen Moon, Co-founder and President
The strategic decision to expand into Denver was driven by the favorable business climate and the desire to strengthen Techmedics' presence in the Southwest US. The recent appointment of David DeCamillis as Chief Revenue Officer, based in Denver, further influenced this expansion. Techmedics is enthusiastic about becoming an integral part of Denver's dynamic business community and is committed to contributing to its continued growth. DeCamillis has 16 years of managed IT experience in the Denver market.
Specializing in providing managed IT services to businesses across the United States, with a focus on the Southwestern Region from California to Colorado to Texas, Techmedics offers a comprehensive suite of technology management services. These include helpdesk support, proactive monitoring and maintenance, managed security services, IT consulting, Microsoft, Google and AWS expertise, and more.
James Moon, CEO of Techmedics, expressed excitement about the expansion, stating, "We are thrilled to establish a presence in Denver. Denver aligns perfectly with Techmedics' vision, and we look forward to actively participating in the vibrant local business community. Our goal is to serve our clients in the area while contributing to the growth of the local economy."
Helen Moon, Co-Founder and President of Techmedics, added, "Expanding our presence in Denver allows us to bring our expertise in Managed IT Services to the Manufacturing, Financial Services, Entertainment, SLED and AEC industries in the area. We are dedicated to providing our clients with the highest level of service and support."
David DeCamillis, Chief Revenue Officer of Techmedics, expressed eagerness about joining the company during this exciting growth phase. He stated, "I am enthusiastic about contributing to Techmedics' expansion and working with the team to drive revenue growth, helping our clients achieve their business goals. "
Techmedics was founded in 1999 in Los Angeles by James and Helen Moon in the wake of the internet boom. Understanding that even small businesses need proactive IT support and an IT partner that they can truly rely on, Techmedics has managed to fill the gap for all sizes of businesses. The company was founded on the commitment to guide companies on the best management strategies for their IT department. Whatever the need, Techmedics’ team of certified engineers can help support any IT infrastructure. Both founders come from backgrounds that support IT infrastructure for enterprise organizations.
Having served over 400 prominent brands globally, including Kraft Foods, Sempra Energy, Sara Lee Bakeries, Nestle, Cesar Chavez Foundation, and The Jim Henson Company, Techmedics is poised to partner with the growing number of small and medium-sized businesses in the Mile High City.
For more information and media coverage please visit www.techmedics.com, email marketing@techmedics.com or call 877-832-4611.
About Techmedics
Techmedics is a managed IT services provider with a proactive support model, renowned for expertise in small and medium-sized businesses and infrastructure technologies. Founded in 1999, Techmedics has served hundreds of companies, from small businesses to Fortune 100 clients globally. The company assists businesses in optimizing their technology investments by offering flexible IT support plans for any-sized business, in any industry.
