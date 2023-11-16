Hundreds of Kelowna families will have access to child care at schools

CANADA, November 16 - Allyson Graf, president and CEO, YMCA of Southern Interior BC –

“We are grateful for our long-standing partnership with Central Okanagan Public Schools. We applaud them for their vision and support to non-profit organizations like the YMCA. Together, we have increased the number of high-quality child care services. Being able to access safe, affordable, non-profit child care is not only good for children and families, but also our economy.”

Carline Noga, executive director, The Clubhouse Child Care Center –

“The Clubhouse Child Care Center is grateful to be chosen as the early-years education service provider to bring our innovative programming to this neighbourhood. We believe partnering with school districts is the way of the future, providing families with seamless care and education from early years onwards.”

Jeremy Welder, CEO, BGC Okanagan –

“We are thankful for government investment in these beautiful new facilities that will help us support many families and build community connections. We are excited to continue working with Central Okanagan Public Schools to provide quality child care on school grounds.”

Matt Thomas, parent at BGC Okanagan child care at Anne McClymont Elementary –

“This is a beautiful facility and the team here is an amazing group of early-learning professionals. The location at the elementary school makes it convenient for dropoff and pickup.”