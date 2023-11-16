Clear Ocean Group Sets New Sales Record in Caribe Plaza, San Juan

Unit 1403 in Caribe Plaza. Located in Paseos Caribe, San Juan Caribe Plaza Building Clear Ocean Group Real Estate Brokerage Logo

Luxury real estate brokerage set a new record for the highest price per square foot achieved within Caribe Plaza complex in San Juan.

Our team has always been dedicated to delivering exceptional results for our clients, and this record-breaking sale is a testament to our commitment to excellence in the luxury real estate market.” — Amanda Grover

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, U.S.A, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clear Ocean Group, a leading luxury real estate brokerage in Puerto Rico, is thrilled to announce a historic milestone in the luxury real estate market. The brokerage has successfully closed the sale of unit 1403 at Caribe Plaza for an astounding $3,900,000, setting a new all-time record for the highest price per square foot achieved within the prestigious Caribe Plaza complex.

Caribe Plaza, a symbol of luxury living, has long been a sought-after destination for those who appreciate the finest in upscale living. Clear Ocean Group's remarkable achievement further underscores the desirability and value of this exclusive residential building.

This record-breaking sale represents a significant moment for Clear Ocean Group, and it is a testament to the brokerage's commitment to delivering outstanding results for their clients. The property's unique combination of prime location, stunning panoramic views, and luxurious amenities made it a standout offering in the market.

Unit 1403 at Caribe Plaza is a true gem, featuring a spacious layout, high-end finishes, and breathtaking vistas of the Atlantic Ocean. Residents of Caribe Plaza enjoy access to an array of premium services and amenities, including a fitness center, concierge service, private parking, and 24/7 security.

Clear Ocean Group's expert real estate team, led by Amanda Grover, leveraged their extensive market knowledge and strong network to ensure this exceptional property found its rightful owner. The brokerage's dedication to providing top-tier service, tailored to the unique needs of their clientele, is at the heart of this achievement.

"We are incredibly proud of this accomplishment," said Amanda, lead broker of Clear Ocean Group. Amanda holds the top position in total sales volume among all agents in Puerto Rico for the year 2023, as per StellarMLS.

This milestone sale of unit 1403 at Caribe Plaza not only benefits the seller and the building, but also enhances the reputation of Clear Ocean Group as a leader in the luxury real estate sector. The brokerage continues to set the bar high, exemplifying their dedication to providing unmatched service, knowledge, and expertise to their clientele.

