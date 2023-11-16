INAUGURAL COUNTRY BAY MUSIC FESTIVAL DRAWS MASSIVE CROWDS IN MIAMI

Sam Hunt - Photo credit Manny Hernandez Lainey Wilson - photo credit Manny Hernandez

Thousands flock to Miami Marine Stadium on November 11-12 to attend the city’s first large-scale, country music extravaganza.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The inaugural Country Bay Music Festival debuted on November 11-12 at Miami Marine Stadium with a bang as a multitude of country music fans showed up in droves to catch their favorite country artists, ride a giant Ferris wheel, or sample a broad array of zesty carnival chow. About 40% of the lively festivalgoers were Latino, which underscores the growing number of Hispanics who are embracing country music.

Whether by boat or yacht anchored alongside the stadium, or by land in front of the stage, a raucous throng took in show-stopping sets by festival favorites Thomas Rhett, Sam Hunt, Lee Brice, Elle King, Chris Young, Randy Houser, and Lainey Wilson among others. Country Bay marked the first show Wilson performed since sweeping the CMA Awards 2023, including Entertainer of the Year

“Country music, the sunshine, the beach – it doesn’t get much better than that,” Wilson said to her roaring fans.

Staging the seamlessly smooth festival were event producers, Loud And Live, the Miami-based leading global entertainment, marketing, and live events company, along with its South Florida-focused live events division, EngageLive!

Among the celebrities invited by the performers to attend was Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner. In addition, former Marlins second baseman Derek Dietrich and former NBA Nets player, Kris Humphries were spotted enjoying the festival.

Beside the festival’s top-shelf entertainment, there was a moving video tribute to the late superstar, Jimmy Buffett, an unforgettable legend who had a deep affection for Miami Marine Stadium. The video contained a two-minute montage culled from his 90-minute concert film, Live by the Bay. Festival attendees and artists raised a toast as they listened and sang along with his many classics. .

The festival’s stout slate of headliners was expertly complemented by a diverse roster that included two popular African American performers – Blanco Brown and BRELAND – and hot upstart Neon Union, a singer-songwriter duo featuring Miami-born Leo Brooks, whose parents are Honduran, and Andrew Millsaps from North Carolina. Also performing were Cuban-American newcomers Alexandra Rodriguez and Orlando Mendez, the self-monikered “Cuban Cowboy ” a contestant on The Voice in 2022, who earned a four chair turn,

The Country Bay Music Festival not only showcased one of the largest country music events ever to hit Miami, but it also boasted a variety of activities, including “The Saloon Experience,” a 360-degree country-themed bar with a Texas-sized assortment of craft beer, whiskey, bourbon, and tequila. Fans also enjoyed other festival experiences, including sponsor activations, games, photo booth opportunities, line dancing, and a mechanical bull.

A dazzling fireworks display capped off both nights of the festival. Expect more fireworks next year when the Country Bay Music Festival kicks off its second edition on November 9-10, 2024.

About Loud And Live

Loud And Live, a live events, media, marketing, and entertainment company, fusing music, sports, lifestyle, and content development. Headquartered in Miami with a presence across the United States, Europe, and Latin America, Loud And Live is driven by its passion for creating compelling experiences for global audiences. www.loudlive.com

About Engage Live!

EngageLive! a Loud And Live company, is a leading live events company focused on owning and operating premiere lifestyle events in South Florida, including across music, sports, fashion, boating, arts, and entertainment. Headquartered in Miami, EngageLive! is committed to delivering unforgettable experiences for its local audiences, and authentically engaging brands with consumers. Additionally, EngageLive! provides event production, logistics and food & beverage concessions services across a wide range of industries.