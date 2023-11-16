PLEXIS and Zakipoint Health Inc. Team up to Provide Technology that Improves Healthcare Portal Member Engagement
PLEXIS Healthcare Systems is working with zakipoint Health to help introduce a new consumer engagement app to improve health navigation and price transparency.
PLEXIS Healthcare Systems and zakipoint Health have partnered to provide a solution that has already delivered significant levels of member engagement – up to 25% with minimal effort. ”MEDFORD, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PLEXIS Healthcare Systems, a leading provider of next-generation core administrative assets for payers and “Major Contender” within Everest Group’s “Healthcare Cloud-based Core Administration Platforms PEAK Matrix Assessment 2023”, announced a partnership with zakipoint Health to provide healthcare payers with a member portal solution providing early and convenient access to healthcare information.
— Ramesh Kumar, CEO zakipoint Health
“Significantly low engagement (1%-3%) in member portals has caused many TPAs to question the efficacy of their solution and also ask the question “How do we support members with the increasing number of programs, tools and solutions?" Said Ramesh Kumar, CEO of zakipoint Health. “PLEXIS Healthcare Systems and zakipoint Health have partnered to provide a solution that has already delivered significant levels of member engagement – up to 25% with minimal effort. Our unified member experience with cost estimator tool can be integrated with a PLEXIS core admin system to help bring payers to CMS compliance within 90 days”.
Zakipoint Health provides platform, reporting, and engagement tools to empower employers, benefits consultants, and third-party administrators to bend the cost curve. Utilizing zakipoint Health technology, companies have reduced their healthcare risks by 20% and achieved 3% cost savings on their healthcare spend.
“PLEXIS is proud to partner with zakipoint Health to assist payers with technology to improve member engagement with data fluidity to help members navigate their individual health journeys.” Said Sean Garrett, Chief Operating Officer for PLEXIS Health Systems. “Member experience is fragmented due to lack of personalization and communication gaps. The member portal solution provided by zakipoint Health integrates quickly and easily with PLEXIS core administrative platforms and has already delivered up to 25% member engagement from an industry average of 2%”.
About PLEXIS Healthcare Systems
PLEXIS Healthcare Systems is a leading healthcare payer technology company delivering trusted enterprise core administration and claims management solutions to healthcare payer administrative organizations (health insurers, health plans, third party administrators, etc.) worldwide. More than 110 organizations trust PLEXIS core administrative enterprise solutions to manage over 50 million lives in all 50 states and around the world. PLEXIS provides mission-critical solutions that catalyze efficiencies and connect evolving business ecosystems to a wide range of payer organizations.
About Zakipoint Health Inc.
We have developed a best-in-class platform, reporting, and engagement tools to empower employers, benefits consultants, and third-party administrators to bend the cost curve. Using our advanced technology, companies have reduced their healthcare risks by 20% and achieved a 3% cost savings on their healthcare spend. Visit www.zakipointhealth.com..
