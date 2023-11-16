CEND and PricePoint Merger: Moving Marketplace Merges with Global Pricing Engine to Elevate Service and Sustainability

Combining our moving marketplace with our global pricing engine provides our guests the ability to choose the right moving solution for their unique needs.

AURORA, CO, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expanded breadth of services and a broader global partner network will bring additional capacity and a greater menu of services to our collective offering. CEND and PricePoint bring together synergistic, complementary service lines. A multiplication effect is created in three key areas the industry currently lacks:

• Technology

• Data

• Guest Experience

Both companies value building trust, transparency, and confidence with their customers. The collective team also shares a long history in the industry, making this a culturally easy fit.

Quick facts:

• The companies officially joined on November 15, 2023.

• The combined company will retain their key leadership to maintain continuity for customers with no change in day-to-day operations.

• The combined company legally known as GRIP Holding Inc. will retain their key brands CEND and PricePoint.

• A carbon-free moving solution continues to be a priority for the new organization. The transportation sector in the US generates the largest share of greenhouse gas emissions at 29% or 1,901,820,000 metric tons of total emissions (2019).

About CEND: CEND is a moving marketplace providing a transparent, high-tech experience that gives customers real time confidence and independence to do the move their way. We are preserving both guest confidence and the planet through services and technology that continuously evolves the moving experience. This isn’t just moving; it’s a movement. www.cend.com

About PricePoint: PricePoint is an independent move pricing platform utilized by movers and

workforce mobility groups in over 180 countries worldwide in service to thousands of movers, RMCs, and corporate clients. Our system incentivizes measurable savings, quality experience, and transparency for movers and corporate workforce mobility clients. www.pricepointmoves.com