Celebrus Emerges Triumphant in the 2023 TITAN Business Awards: Season 2

Celebrus Logo

Celebrus continues to grow, innovate and invest in its people and its purpose. We are thrilled to be recognized by the Titan Business Awards.” — Bill Bruno, CEO

CARY, NC, USA, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The TITAN Business Awards, a prestigious competition dedicated to recognizing excellence within the business industry, is pleased to unveil the early victors for its second competitive season in 2023. The awards garnered more than 1,300 nominated entries from 58 countries, including the United States, China, Australia, Germany, Armenia, Philippines, Singapore, Switzerland, Spain, India, and United Kingdom.

Amidst a field of exceptional entries, Celebrus distinguished itself as a leading contender and received the prestigious Gold TITAN award for Most Innovative IT Company of the Year.

The Celebrus team is committed to innovation and disruption. Celebrus is always looking for ways to better power next-level marketing and fraud prevention for more global enterprises. The launch of Celebrus Digital Analytics is one such example of innovation. Celebrus Digital Analytics is the only fully compliant digital analytics platform available in the market.

Celebrus product releases occur twice per year and include updates in four key areas: advancements in design and user experience, globally compliant security, systems activations and applications, and enhanced data insights and outcomes.

The establishment of the TITAN Business Awards was driven by a singular purpose: to bestow recognition upon the accomplishments of entrepreneurs and enterprises on a global scale. This competition is designed to acknowledge not only industry giants but also those deserving recognition who may have been eclipsed by them. By leveling the playing field, only those who meet the highest criteria will earn the esteemed title of TITANs.

Organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), this prestigious competition welcomes submissions from entrepreneurs, SMEs, as well as large organizations. Regardless of whether these entities operate in the private or public sector, or if they are for-profit or non-profit organizations, their eligibility for victory remains unaffected. This equal opportunity is extended across diverse sectors within the marketplace.

"In this second season, we are deeply impressed by the overwhelming response and the consistently outstanding entries," noted Thomas Brandt, the official spokesperson of IAA. "We take great pride in our role as a platform for entrepreneurs and businesses to highlight their accomplishments. Our heartfelt congratulations go out to the winners for their well-deserved accolades."

“Celebrus continues to grow, innovate and invest in its people and its purpose. We are thrilled to be recognized by the Titan Business Awards as the most innovative IT company out there for the second year in a row," said Bill Bruno, Celebrus CEO. “I’m so proud of what our team has accomplished and where we’re headed into the new year.”

About Celebrus

As a disruptive data technology platform, Celebrus is focused on improving the relationships between brands and consumers via better data. Celebrus redefines what digital identity verification means to power both next-level marketing and fraud prevention use cases. Deployed across 30+ countries throughout the financial services, healthcare, retail, travel, and telecommunications sectors, Celebrus automatically captures, contextualizes, and activates consumer behavioral data in live-time across all digital channels. Through the addition of behavioral biometrics and AI, Celebrus empowers brands to detect and prevent fraud before it occurs. To ensure that brands can begin to improve those relationships quickly, Celebrus Cloud activates the Celebrus platform efficiently for brands in a single-tenant, private cloud capacity.