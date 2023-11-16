Manchin Votes to Prevent Government Shutdown, Calls for Regular Order

November 15, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, voted for a continuing resolution to prevent a government shutdown, fund the federal government through early 2024, and allow work on appropriations bills to continue.

“Funding the government is one of our most basic constitutional duties and we are once again kicking the can down the road just to face the same problems a few months from now. Every time we do this we create more economic uncertainty and further jeopardize our national security.

“We have a lot of important work ahead of us, which includes strengthening our border security, supporting Ukraine in their fight against Putin’s unprovoked invasion, providing aid to Israel as they battle Hamas, and getting our country’s debt under control. We must come together to do our jobs, return to regular order, and find a bipartisan solution that puts us on a path to prosperity and fiscal stability. I stand ready to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to pass all appropriations bills that reflect the framework of the bipartisan Fiscal Responsibility Act and deliver for the American people.”