FxScouts Announces Global Forex Broker Awards 2023
Pepperstone wins Global Broker of the Year for the second year in a row
Pepperstone has won our top award for the second year running. We have worked closely with them for over a decade, and it’s obvious how focused they are on constantly finding ways to improve.”STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • Pepperstone is Global Forex Broker of the Year
— Bjorn Michels, CEO
• Tickmill wins Best Trading Conditions
• FBS wins Best Trading Account for Beginners
• XM, AvaTrade, FP Markets, XTB and IC Markets are all recognised
Since 2012, FxScouts has helped new Forex traders find their feet and provided a comprehensive broker comparison service. Its algorithmic approach to comparison ensures that brokers are rated fairly and traders are never misled.
Each year, FxScouts evaluates brokers and awards the very best for their accomplishments. In this rapidly evolving market, FxScouts’ awards are welcomed for highlighting the best in the business. The Forex brokers recognised today are all making a supreme effort to provide the best possible trading experience for their customers.
Pepperstone, one of the largest, best-regulated, and most respected CFD brokers, has been awarded Global Forex Broker of the Year for the second year in a row. Pepperstone has built its reputation on being a client-focused, innovative broker. This year, it has gone from strength to strength, reaching the milestone of 100 Forex pairs available to trade and launching its proprietary platform and trading app. This further boosts an already unrivalled trading platform lineup featuring MT4, MT5, cTrader and TradingView.
Björn Michels, CEO of FxScouts, says, “It’s no coincidence that Pepperstone has won our top award two years in a row. We have worked closely with them for over a decade now, and it’s obvious how focused the entire company is on constantly finding ways to improve. They have an impressive product lineup and one of the most creative and hardworking company cultures. I’m so glad we can reward them for all their effort."
Also recognised by FxScouts was Tickmill, winning the award for the Best Trading Conditions. Founded in 2009, Tickmill offers raw spreads and some of the lowest commissions in the world. Even better, Tickmill keeps minimum deposits very low, so these trading conditions are available to everyone, even beginners. 2023 also saw Tickmill opening an office in Dubai and launching its own social trading platform.
Michels said, “Given the difficulties the industry has gone through over the last few years, it’s great to see Tickmill bucking the trend and keeping costs low for traders. The company and its employees are clearly dedicated to their clients, and it’s great to see them continuing to expand and innovate.”
The deterioration of the global economy and the ensuing reduction in trading volume has put serious pressure on the industry this year. Those brokers that adapted best to the challenges of the pandemic years are the same that have shown resilience, improvement, and success in 2023. As ever, the brokers that continue to innovate in response to their clients’ needs are the ones who thrive, and Pepperstone and Tickmill have both been rewarded for their focus and dedication.
Other winners include FBS for Best Trading Account for Beginners, FP Markets for Best Trading Tools, XM for Best Education and Market Research, AvaTrade for Most Innovative Forex Broker, XTB for Best Proprietary Platform, and IC Markets for Best Customer Support.
While all the brokers on this list excel across the board, the research team at FxScouts highlights those aspects of a broker that, by their exceptional nature, define a broker’s brand.
For a full list of award winners, visit FxScouts’ awards page.
About the FxScouts Group
Since 2012, FxScouts has provided broker comparisons and Forex education for new traders. FxScouts creates high-quality, factually correct, and meaningful educational content that furthers readers interest in Forex trading. With the launch of our Broker Rankings in 2019, FxScouts set a new standard for unbiased broker comparison. It continues developing data-driven tools to assist traders in their comparison and education. The FxScouts team are journalists and write with journalistic integrity and their research and review process is free from commercial bias and conflict of interest.
