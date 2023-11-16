A Life Dedicated to the Lake: Meet the New Director of Lake Champlain Maritime Museum

Chris Sabick, the new Executive Director of Lake Champlain Maritime Museum, stands at the shores of Lake Champlain

Lake Champlain Maritime Museum announces their new director, Chris Sabick, who started at the museum in 1998 as an intern and dedicated his career to the lake.

I am honored to take on this new role and demonstrate the power of Lake Champlain Maritime Museum as a place to change lives, as it did with mine.” — Chris Sabick