A Life Dedicated to the Lake: Meet the New Director of Lake Champlain Maritime Museum
Lake Champlain Maritime Museum announces their new director, Chris Sabick, who started at the museum in 1998 as an intern and dedicated his career to the lake.
I am honored to take on this new role and demonstrate the power of Lake Champlain Maritime Museum as a place to change lives, as it did with mine.”VERGENNES, VT, USA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lake Champlain Maritime Museum announced today the appointment of new executive director, Chris Sabick. Chris Sabick has been the museum’s director of research and archaeology since 2013 and brings decades of experience and a career-long dedication to Lake Champlain, research, history and public access into this new leadership role.
— Chris Sabick
A nautical archaeologist by trade, Sabick has spent his entire professional career working on the lake and surrounding waterways with Lake Champlain Maritime Museum. His experience, exploration and expertise of the lake, the region’s history and the museum make him uniquely qualified to take the helm. Sabick started with the museum as an intern in 1998 and officially joined the team as an archaeological diver in 1999, working on the Valcour Bay Research Project and implementing artifact conservation plans for the museum’s lab. Sabick’s cutting-edge work in conservation and shipwreck investigation, as well as his dedication to public interpretation and team building precipitated his steady rise at the museum as he was promoted to the director of conservation in 2000 and director of research and archaeology in 2013. Most recently he has served as the museum’s interim co-director, leading the organization with fellow interim co-director Lauren Ross, director of development, since March 2023.
“After a national search, I could not be more excited to name Chris Sabick as the new executive director of Lake Champlain Maritime Museum,” said Harry Chaucer, chair of the search committee and museum board member. “His expertise in nautical archaeology, his commitment to the local community and his decades-long career serving the museum and the public make him a uniquely qualified candidate with an exciting vision for the future. After 24 years leading conservation, research and archaeology at the museum, we are honored to see Chris now step into the executive leadership role for this organization.”
Sabick is a Vergennes resident and beloved local scientist, well known for his appearances on local news and at events. In addition to his work at the museum, he regularly serves as an expert and collaborative partner with other regional history and lake science organizations. As he enters this new role, Sabick is dedicated to fulfilling the museum’s strategic plan and mission to connect all people to Lake Champlain, inspiring them to learn from the past and build together to create a sustainable future for the region.
“I’ve always been fascinated with history. The Champlain Valley has a unique maritime history, dating back nearly 12,000 years when the first people moved into the region. When I came to the museum in 1998, I fell in love with this history and Lake Champlain,” said Chris Sabick. “I am honored to take on this new role and demonstrate the power of the museum as a place to change lives, as it did with mine. As a diver, I get to experience history firsthand. As executive director, I look forward to creating more ways for all people to experience history, archaeology and ecology in meaningful and impactful ways.”
Sabick starts as executive director this November and will be hosting the museum’s third annual Virtual Archaeology Conference in February 2023. Follow the museum by email or social media to catch the latest updates from Sabick and the team.
About Lake Champlain Maritime Museum
Founded in 1985, Lake Champlain Maritime Museum connects all people to Lake Champlain, inspiring them to learn from the past, build together in the present and create a sustainable future. Committed to free access to the lake and its history, archaeology, and ecology, the Museum is open to all from late May to mid-October with free admission. Year-round education programs serve more than 2,500 K-12 students, as well as hundreds of educators locally and nationally. For more information, visit www.lcmm.org.
# # #
Meg Salocks
Lake Champlain Maritime Museum
meg@lcmm.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram