The Top 10 Advantages of IP Address Leasing for Organizations
How IPv4 Address Leasing Improves Revenue Streams and Enhances Network Management
IP leasing offers a sustained income stream, and our clients typically experience a significant increase in revenue compared to selling their IP addresses outright.”LONDON, UK, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Internet landscape is ever-changing, and the surge in usage has depleted available Internet Protocol version 4 (IPv4) addresses, crucial for uniquely identifying and locating devices on a network. Organizations globally now face a critical imperative to adapt to this challenge. However, for those holding valuable IP resources, this situation presents a significant opportunity.
— Vincentas Grinius, CEO of IPXO
IP address leasing is emerging as a sustainable solution to address IPv4 scarcity, providing a compelling way to generate recurring revenue from unused IP resources while retaining ownership and control. Vincentas Grinius, CEO at IPXO, emphasizes the benefits of leasing, offering both immediate results and long-term sustainability.
For organizations exploring options regarding their IP address holdings, here are the top 10 advantages of embracing IP address leasing:
1. STEADY REVENUE WITHOUT DILUTING ASSETS
Leasing idle IP addresses allows organizations to earn recurring revenue while maintaining outright ownership of the assets. By leasing rather than selling IPs, the same resources can be continuously leased out over time, creating a reliable, indefinite income stream.
“Leasing offers a sustained income stream, and our clients typically experience a significant increase in revenue, depending on factors such as subnet size and the Regional Internet Registries (RIRs) from which the addresses are assigned, compared to selling their IPs outright,” explains Grinius. “Better yet, it brings diversification, reducing reliance on other monetization models and establishing a sustainable new source of revenue.”
With IPXO’s transparent pricing and scheduled payouts, forecasting becomes straightforward. Lease terms can be customized based on client needs, ensuring stable cash flow over both the short- and long-term.
2. ROBUST PROTECTION AGAINST IP HIJACKING
A critical consideration when leasing IPs is safeguarding against hijacking – the rerouting of IP addresses for malicious purposes. However, through vigilant monitoring and mitigation infrastructure, the risk can be minimized.
“By proactively preventing hijack attempts, organizations can protect the reputation and value of their IP assets throughout the lease duration and beyond,” says Grinius. “Ongoing reputation management, including monitoring and delisting, further shields the IP holder’s reputation. This is especially crucial for hosting companies, where one IP address often corresponds to one end-user.”
3. STREAMLINED RPKI MANAGEMENT
Maintaining valid RPKI records is now essential for prioritized IP routing and security. However, the process can be cumbersome without support. IPv4 providers like IPXO handle Resource Public Key Infrastructure (RPKI) registration and management as part of their service.
“Our team takes care of the complex RPKI process on behalf of clients. This enables organizations to gain the benefits of RPKI without the headache,” Grinius remarked.
4. UNIFIED GLOBAL CONTROL
Managing IP addresses distributed across five RIRs worldwide can be a challenging task. Leasing platforms address this challenge by integrating IPs from all registries into a single portal.
Clients benefit from simplified oversight of their international IP assets, providing unified control and transparency. Additionally, RPKI administration is seamlessly handled across multiple registries, ensuring a streamlined and efficient management process.
5. ENHANCED VISIBILITY AND REPORTING
Comprehensive dashboards and meticulous record-keeping ensure organizations have full visibility over their leasing operations. Detailed reports cover leased IPs, availability, tenants, pricing, terms, and more.
“Real-time data and audit logs enable advanced monitoring and streamlined issue resolution. For large enterprises, our APIs also allow easy integration with existing systems,” explains Grinius.
6. STANDARDIZED TERMS AND PAYMENT AUTOMATION
Consistency in lease terms and automated payments facilitates predictable financials and hassle-free operations. Organizations can easily reference availability, pricing, and terms at any time. Standardization, coupled with scheduled on-time payments, results in a smooth and convenient leasing process.
7. DEDICATED ACCOUNT MANAGEMENT
Leasing involves ongoing coordination between the lessor and lessee. Dedicated account managers serve as a single point of contact for leaseholders, delivering tailored guidance and 24/7 global support.
“Clients have a partner to rely on throughout their leasing journey, ensuring the maximum return of investment on their IP assets,” notes Grinius.
8. RIGOROUS VETTING OF IP LESSEES
To mitigate risks, trusted platforms implement stringent Know Your Customer (KYC) checks on all lease applicants, weeding out any potential bad actors. Organizations gain assurance that their IPs are being leased only to thoroughly verified, credible entities. These entities have to base their intended use of services, personal and business information, and meet other requirements.
9. ACTIONABLE DATA FOR OPTIMIZATION
Key statistics and trends empower organizations to fine-tune their monetization strategy over time. Metrics on pricing, utilization, demand, and more unlock optimization opportunities. “The ability to make data-driven decisions allows businesses to lease more IPs at higher prices, boosting their bottom line,” explains Grinius.
10. FUTURE-PROOFED ASSETS
For enterprises, leasing today secures their position in tomorrow’s IPv6 landscape while maximizing IPv4 value. Leased IPs remain linked to their ASN, reinforcing long-term credibility and revenue potential. This strategic move not only future-proofs their IP investments with a sustainable income stream but also ensures a prudent approach for long-lasting growth. It provides companies with the flexibility to adapt to changing technologies and evolving IP requirements.
CONCLUSION
With the IPv4 crunch only tightening, IP address leasing has emerged as an appealing avenue for companies to profit from their existing resources while retaining ownership. The benefits span from immediate income to establishing a sustainable new revenue source over the long haul. Ultimately, leasing unlocks and multiplies the hidden value within organizations’ IP portfolios.
“For enterprises with idle IP assets, the time to act is now,” Grinius advised. “The resources and revenue potential are already at their fingertips.”
Curious to find out if your organization has unused resources? Register for the Beta version and give the Discovery phase a try.
ABOUT IPXO:
IPXO is a leading IP address management platform, providing services to ISPs, telcos, hosting providers, and others. The company is at the forefront of addressing industry challenges such as IPv4 shortage, IPv6 adoption, management obstacles, IP defragmentation, and routing automation. With potential access to a vast number of 3.3M IPv4 addresses and a strong presence within the RIR community, IPXO is emerging as the business-critical infrastructure platform for enterprises worldwide. For more information, visit www.ipxo.com.
Agne Srebaliute
IPXO LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter
YouTube