"What's Bugging Me" Interviews Washington Examiner Reporter on Funding Sources Behind Recent U.S. Protests

Host Dennis Kneale and Reporter Gabe Kaminsky on the Real Agenda

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the latest episode of "What's Bugging Me" podcast, host Dennis Kneale sits down with Gabe Kaminsky, a reporter for The Washington Examiner, to discuss the sponsors and funding sources behind the ongoing protests across the United States since October 7, 2023.

The conversation delves into the ties between these sponsors and sympathizers of terrorist groups. Kaminsky, an investigative journalist, shares his findings on the podcast, revealing the disturbing connections between the sponsors of these protests and individuals or organizations with ties to terrorist groups.

The discussion also touches upon the role of social media in amplifying and organizing these protests, as well as the potential consequences of these actions. Kneale and Kaminsky delve into the ethical implications of funding sources and sponsors using their resources to fuel protests that may have ulterior motives and potentially harmful consequences.

Listeners of "What's Bugging Me" can expect a thought-provoking and eye-opening conversation between Kneale and Kaminsky, as they dive deep into the complex web of sponsors and funding sources behind the recent protests in the United States. Tune in to the podcast to stay informed and gain a better understanding of the current events shaping our society.

"What's Bugging Me" is available on all major podcast platforms.

New episode #53 is up now @Ricochet here:

https://ricochet.com/podcast/whats-bugging-me/following-the-money/

And on @ApplePodcasts here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/whats-bugging-me/id1657007934?i=1000635079848

Stay informed, stay curious, and stay tuned to "What's Bugging Me."

AI-generated by www.einpresswire.com/ai