Ushur Achieves ISO 27001 Certification for Its AI-Powered Customer Experience Automation Platform

ISO 27001 certification further proves readiness of Ushur’s enterprise-grade information-security management

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ushur , the leader in AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA), today announced its successful attainment of International Standards Organization (ISO) and International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) 27001:2022 (a.k.a ISO 27001) certification. Following an exhaustive audit process, an independent third-party agency and certification body awarded the accreditation.



The certification is a testament to Ushur’s unwavering dedication to the highest standards of information security management—especially important to its customers in highly regulated industries such as financial services, insurance and healthcare. ISO 27001 is the international gold standard for information security management. Achieving this milestone assures prospects and customers across global markets of the strength of Ushur’s security posture.

Henry Peter, CTO and cofounder of Ushur, said: “Information protection and the security of Ushur’s customers — as well as their customers — is the top priority of every member of Team Ushur across people, processes and technology. We continue to acquire third-party and industry-standard security validations of the Ushur platform so our users can rest assured that their data remains confidential and protected at all times. Because ISO meticulously evaluates our security management systems, this certification further demonstrates Ushur’s steadfast dedication to the safety of protected health information (PHI) and personally identifiable information (PII).”

To earn ISO 27001 certification, Ushur showcased a documented, methodical and closely safeguarded approach to managing sensitive company and customer information. Ushur obtained the certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS), which protects and governs material including intellectual property, employee and customer data, financial information and third-party data.

“The Ushur CXA platform brings self-service and proactive engagement capabilities to the front of every enterprise's customer service, and the attainment of ISO 27001 confers confidence that all self-service journeys are deployed with the highest commitment to information security,” said Michael Fisher, SVP of Product.

The scope of the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification encompasses Ushur's ISMS, supporting diverse functions including legal, human resources, finance, information technology, software development, operations, executive leadership and customer support.

Over 50% of Ushur’s customers are Fortune 500 companies, including global insurance and healthcare brands such as Aflac, Unum, Irish Life and Cigna. To learn more about how Ushur keeps data safe and private, visit Ushur.com/platform/security-and-compliance .

About Ushur

Ushur delivers the world’s first AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA) platform purpose-built from the ground up to intelligently automate entire customer journeys end to end. Designed to provide delightful, hyper-personalized customer experiences through rapid issue resolution and unified, omnichannel engagement, Ushur is the first-of-its-kind system of enterprise intelligence. It combines Conversational Automation and Knowledge Work Automation in a secure, no-code, cloud-native SaaS platform to digitally transform every step of the complete enterprise customer experience, from Micro-Engagements™ to entire customer journeys. Backed by leading investors including Third Point Ventures, 8VC, Aflac Ventures and Iron Pillar, Ushur’s Customer Experience Automation solutions are currently in production at some of the leading healthcare and insurance companies across the globe, including Irish Life, Aflac, Unum, Aetna and Cigna.

Ushur Media Contact

Chris Ulbrich

ushur@firebrand.marketing

415 848 9175