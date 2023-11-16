Jagils Grants Lifetime Achievement Award to Human Rights Professor Isabelle Vladoiu
Isabelle Vladoiu surrounded by well-wishers at the 2023 Jagils charity awards night on November 11, 2023
Tireless Human Rights educator Isabelle Vladoiu awarded Lifetime Achievement Award by Jagils for unwavering commitment to education, human rights, diplomacy.
This recognition is bestowed upon only highly distinguished individuals who have demonstrated a commitment to excellence in their careers and exemplary leadership within their communities.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alexandria, Virginia / November 11, 2023
— 2023 Jagils Lifetime Achievement Award
Ms. Isabelle Vladoiu, human rights specialist and Founder of the nonprofit think tank US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights, was honored with the 2023 Jagils Lifetime Achievement award at the Jacobs-Abbey Global Institute for Leadership Studies (Jagils) annual fundraising dinner and charity awards night. Her dedication and commitment to human rights education have significantly impacted society, inspiring others to follow in her footsteps and make a positive change in the world.
The award ceremony, held at the beautifully appointed Hilton Mark Center in Alexandria, Virginia, took place at the end of the evening. Dr. Samuel Jacobs-Abbey, PhD, MBA, GCPP, Founder and Executive Director of Jagils, presented the award to Isabelle Vladoiu. Earlier, she delivered an inspiring keynote speech to an enthusiastic crowd of nearly 100 nonprofit leaders, politicians, and business owners. Ms. Vladoi spoke again to express her gratitude and emotions upon receiving the award. The award reads, “This recognition is bestowed upon only highly distinguished individuals who have demonstrated a commitment to excellence in their careers and exemplary leadership within their communities.”
The 2023 Jagils Lifetime Achievement Award has been previously awarded to notable individuals such as Dr. Nina L Meyerhof, President of Children of the Earth, Inc., Timothy Bowles, International Director of Youth for Human Rights International, H.E Jewel Howard-Taylor, Vice President of Liberia, and Cashenna A. Cross, Mayor of the City of Glenarden, Maryland.
An inspiring leader, she guided the US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights in certifying over 9,000 human rights and diplomatic consultants, advancing the cause of inclusion and equal opportunities for all. She has also been a prominent voice in the fight for better education and diversity. Additionally, with over a decade of experience, she has trained more than 15,000 professionals in diplomacy and protocol, including policymakers, government officials, and organization leaders. Isabelle Vladoiu is also an accomplished author, having penned the best-selling books "Business Etiquette Secrets" and "How to Become a Human Rights Professional."
Isabelle Vladoiu’s legendary work ethic and strong commitment to human rights education have not gone unnoticed. Ms. Vladoiu’s new plaque will join her other awards, including recognition from two U.S. Presidents, the "Eleanor Roosevelt" Medal of Merit, and countless letters of appreciation from governors, U.S. Senators, and Representatives, local legislators, and various non-governmental organizations, all commending her exceptional work. Isabelle Vladoiu's dedication to promoting diplomacy, spreading knowledge of universal human rights, and fostering inclusive societies serves as an inspiration to new human rights professionals. It sets a shining example for generations to come.
Press Office
US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights
+1 202-505-7707
info@usidhr.org