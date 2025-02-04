USIDHR Graduate Sworn In as Human Rights Commissioner in Sonoma County

USIDHR Graduate, Daniel Sohn, Sworn In as Sonoma County Commissioner of Human Rights

Daniel Sohn, certified Human Rights Consultant, and USIDHR alumni joined the Sonoma County Commission on Human Rights to advance justice and advocacy.

Daniel’s appointment exemplifies the power of education in shaping leaders who drive real change” — Dr. Isabelle Vladoiu, Chair of USIDHR

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights ( USIDHR ) is proud to share exciting news: Daniel H. Sohn, a 2021 graduate and certified Human Rights Consultant, has been appointed as a Commissioner on the Sonoma County Commission on Human Rights . This prestigious role places him at the forefront of advocating for human rights, social equity, and justice within the community.Sohn’s appointment is a testament to the impact of human rights education and the leadership cultivated through USIDHR’s training programs . Equipped with expertise in human rights advocacy and policy reform, he has dedicated his career to championing social justice initiatives. In addition to his new role, Sohn serves as the Executive Director and Board President of the Sonoma/Napa County United Nations Association Chapter, where he advances the UN’s mission of sustainability, equality, and community development.Reflecting on his journey, Sohn credits USIDHR for providing the foundation that has enabled him to take on this significant role. His passion for advocacy was symbolically reinforced as he took the oath of office on a copy of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the landmark document that enshrines dignity, equality, and justice for all.“Daniel’s appointment exemplifies the power of education in shaping leaders who drive real change,” said Dr. Isabelle Vladoiu, Founder of USIDHR. “His work aligns perfectly with our mission to empower professionals with the tools they need to promote and protect human rights worldwide. We are thrilled to see our graduates making such a profound impact.”As a Commissioner, Sohn will collaborate with fellow leaders and community members to address human rights issues in Sonoma County, furthering efforts to combat discrimination and promote social justice. His role marks another milestone in USIDHR’s mission to cultivate global leaders dedicated to human rights and diplomacy.About the US Institute of Diplomacy and Human RightsThe US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights (USIDHR) is an internationally recognized nonprofit organization committed to advancing peace, diplomacy, and human rights education. Through specialized training programs, USIDHR equips individuals with the knowledge and skills to become effective human rights consultants, diplomats, and community leaders. Its certification programs in Human Rights, Anti-Trafficking, and Diplomatic Protocol have empowered thousands of professionals worldwide to create meaningful change.About the Sonoma County Commission on Human RightsThe Sonoma County Commission on Human Rights works to protect and promote human rights by addressing discrimination, social equity, and justice issues through advocacy, education, and policy recommendations. Commissioners collaborate with local leaders and organizations to foster a more just and equitable society for all residents.

