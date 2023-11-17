Jet Insurance Announces New Office, Expanding Its National Presence
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jet Insurance Company (“Jet”) has expanded its national footprint with its newest office in Dallas, Texas. Strategically located in the fastest-growing financial hub in the nation, Jet offers a great career opportunity for professionals in the DFW metroplex.
Jet’s Texas team specializes in regional and freight broker surety bond requirements. “With the addition of a Texas office, Jet adds coverage to a section of the country in need of a surety carrier with expertise and service that Jet can provide”, said Joseph Pappalardo, EVP of Freight Broker Bonds for Jet.
Although it is new, expansion plans are already in the works for the Texas office. Prior to opening, many key hires were made filling the current space to the brim. With more anticipated hires, additional space will be needed soon to accommodate a thriving surety carrier.
Jet has offices in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dallas, Texas and Sacramento, California. For more information, call 210-670-5955, email info@jetsurety.com or visit https://jetsurety.com/freight-broker-bond.
Joseph Pappalardo
