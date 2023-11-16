Shapiro Administration Invests Millions in Hydraulic Cylinder Manufacturer Burnside America Inc. to Expand in Franklin County

Burnside America will invest at least $4.8 million in Franklin County to create and retain nearly 50 total jobs. This private sector investment is the second in Franklin County this year under the Shapiro Administration – building on the August announcement that Corrugated Partners will also invest in Chambersburg.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced that Burnside America Inc., a manufacturer of hydraulic cylinders, is investing $4.8 million to expand its manufacturing operation in Franklin County, which will create 15 new jobs and retain at least 32 existing jobs over the next three years.

Burnside America is nearing completion of a 30,000-square-foot expansion of its existing operation located at 5900 Coffey Avenue in Chambersburg, which will double the size of the facility. The company will also purchase machinery and equipment to add two new production lines at its plant located in the nearby Cumberland Valley Business Park on the site of the former Letterkenny Army Depot.

“My Administration is committed to making transformational investments in communities across Pennsylvania, including in Franklin County, where Burnside America is committed to creating new jobs and new opportunities in Chambersburg,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “Burnside’s investment in Pennsylvania will create good-paying jobs and bring economic development to Franklin County to support the local community – and we will continue to support projects and companies who want to grow here as we send the clear message that we are moving at the speed of business.”

Burnside America received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $3.3 million Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) loan and a $20,000 workforce development grant to train workers.

“We’re proud to work with a strong manufacturing company like Burnside America and I’m excited that we can help them grow and thrive here in the Commonwealth,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “The Shapiro Administration is working to make Pennsylvania a global leader in economic development, and our support of the companies and projects like this one, where an internationally-owned company has chosen to expand in Chambersburg, are helping to make that a reality.”

Burnside America, owned by Burnside Autocyl Ltd. in Ireland, designs and manufactures all types of hydraulic cylinders for a wide array of applications including single-acting hydraulic cylinders, double-acting hydraulic cylinders and plunger cylinders. The company currently produces cylinders for JLG Industries, Inc., which has its global headquarters in Pennsylvania, as well as other leading material handling manufacturers with domestic operations.

“The support that Burnside America has received from the Commonwealth shows Pennsylvania’s continuing dedication to manufacturing and growth,” said Tony Morrisey, Plant Manager, Burnside America. “Our expansion project is the direct result of continuously delivering a quality product made by quality people and we look forward to continuing to invest in our employees and the community.”

“The FCADC values its long-standing relationship with Burnside America,” said Mike Ross, President, Franklin County Area Development Corporation. “This expansion is the result company’s stellar reputation as a reliable manufacturer of high-quality hydraulic cylinders and the collaboration between the FCADC and Governor’s Action Team to avail supporting economic development resources.”

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the Governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania. The company also received technical assistance and coordination through DCED’s Office of International Business Development, which offers customized services to help international companies looking to expand in Pennsylvania.

Since January, Governor Shapiro has announced more than $1 billion in new private sector investment in Pennsylvania as a direct result of his Administration’s work – including the August announcement that Corrugated Partners Group, a manufacturing company which produces materials for boxes, chose Pennsylvania over other states to invest $52.7 million to build a new manufacturing operation.

Governor Shapiro secured investments in the 2023-24 budget to spur job creation, invest in manufacturing innovation, cut red tape for businesses, and provide the funding to make the Commonwealth more competitive on a global scale. For more information, visit Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2023 Budget website.

