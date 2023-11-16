The Craze for “Visit KOREAN HERITAGE Campaign” Sweeps London

Korea On Stage (1) Sorit Gong-gam in London British locals enjoying Taraegwa Omija

- “Sorit Gong-gam in London” held at the Korean Cultural Centre UK from November 2-3

- “Taraegwa Omija” showcased at the 18th London Korean Film Festival on November 2

- “Korea On Stage” dazzles London's Wembley Arena on November 8

In honour of the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and the United Kingdom, the Cultural Heritage Administration of Korea, the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation, and the Korean Cultural Centre UK are hosting the special event "K-Heritage, A New World" in London until November 25. The event has seen various programs like “Sorit Gong-gam in London” and “Korea On Stage” lighting up the city on November 2-3 and 8.

“Sorit Gong-gam in London” - Harmonizing Korean Sounds in London.

On November 2 and 3, the enchanting performance of “Sorit Gong-gam in London” graced a special stage at the Korean Cultural Centre UK in London. This much-loved performance took place on the “Folk Music Route” one of the routes of the Visit KOREAN HERITAGE Campaign in September (Mokpo, Haenam, Jindo, etc.), and is characterized by the vocals of the singer without any loudspeakers. The performance featured five songs including “Chunmyeongok” with lyrics by singer Kim Na-ri, an aria by tenor Jung Hyun-woo, “Red Wall Street” with pansori by singer Lee Da-yeon, "Taepyeongmu" by dancer Han Mi-joo, and the finale, “Arirang.” Each performance was set against the backdrop of media art from Korea's five UNESCO World Heritage Sites (Changdeokgung Palace, Seongsan Ilchulbong, Suwon Hwaseong Fortress, Andong Hahoe Village, and Bulguksa Temple), creating a unique experience for visitors.

Korean Royal Dessert “Taraegwa Omija” Served Instead of Popcorn and Coke at the Movie Theater.

On November 2, at the opening ceremony of the 18th London Korean Film Festival 2023, held at the BFI Southbank, “Taraegwa Omija,” a new interpretation of Korean traditional royal dessert and traditional tea, was presented. Taraegwa Omija is a bundle of “taraegwa” and “omija” ade that embodies the five colors of Korea, and was designed to experience Korean refreshments instead of popcorn and coke while watching a movie. The “taraegwa” and “omija” were prepared locally by chefs from the “Korea House,” a traditional cultural complex of the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation. The “taraegwa” and “omija” were served to more than 80 locals who attended the opening ceremony and received a great response, adding to the fun of eating and watching.



‘Korea On Stage’ at Wembley Arena in London

On November 8, “Korea On Stage in London,” a special event celebrating the 140th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Korea and the United Kingdom, was held at the Wembley Arena in London. Starting with Suwon Hwaseong Fortress in 2020, “Korea On Stage” has been presenting unique performances that combine Korea's beautiful cultural heritage with popular music every year. Now in its fourth year, “Korea On Stage” was organized to commemorate the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and the United Kingdom and was enjoyed by more than 10,000 British people who love Korean culture and K-POP. Along with actress Gong Seung-yeon's smooth hosting, groups ATEEZ, P1Harmony, STAYC, xikers, BOYNEXTDOOR, as well as the band Jannabi, rapper Lee Young-ji, and kayageum performer Yageum Yageum, took the stage to present special performances set against the backdrop of cultural heritage. Henry Moodie, a British singer-songwriter who appeared as a special guest, also gave a special performance that brought the diplomatic relations between Korea and the UK to life.

During the performance, videos of the history of exchanges between Korea and the UK, as well as the “Royal Route” a course to visit Korea's cultural heritage sites such as Deoksugung Palace, Insadong, and Namsan, were shown to introduce locals in the UK to Korea's beautiful cultural heritage.

Meanwhile, a booth promoting the Visit KOREAN HERITAGE Campaign was operated at the site and an SNS subscription event was held. A variety of K-Heritage goods, such as Ilwolobongdo (Korean traditional folding screen) fans, bojagi (Korean traditional wrapping cloth) key rings, and Dancheong-patterned (Korean traditional pattern used in wooden buildings) phone grips, were given away to promote Korean traditional culture. The performance will be broadcast on November 23 at 22:50 on KBS 2TV and will be transmitted to 142 countries through KBS World. In addition, viewers can see the performers on stage with Korean cultural heritage through official social media channels of the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation, the Visit KOREAN HERITAGE Campaign, and KBS .

Until November 25, the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation will continue its cultural heritage media art exhibition “Here with you - The Beauty of Korean Heritage' at the exhibition hall on the ground floor of the Korean Cultural Centre UK, as part of the 'Visit KOREAN HERITAGE Campaign 2023” special event, to promote the precious value of Korean cultural heritage in the UK