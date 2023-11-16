Introducing "Roller Coaster”: A Heartwarming Tale of Friendship and Resilience by T.E. Goddard
EINPresswire.com/ -- Brace yourself for an exhilarating adventure in this novel that will take us on a ride through the life of Sam, a young boy who discovers the true meaning of family, friendship, and resilience.
The story unfolds with Sam, who lives with his beloved nanny, believing she is his mother. His world is about to expand as he goes from having only one little friend to having a classroom full of companions. The adventure begins when Sarah takes the boys to get their school supplies from Maggie’s Marvellous Mall, the place where the unexpected becomes a reality. What was meant to be a simple outing to gather school supplies turns into a rollercoaster of challenges and surprises. In a twist of fate, the boys find themselves facing a massive challenge that will test their courage and determination. To overcome this obstacle, they must make a decision that goes against the clear instructions they've been given.
It is an emotionally charged and inspiring novel that showcases the strong spirit of youth and the transformative power of human connections. It's a story that reminds us that even in the most unexpected circumstances, individuals can find the strength to persevere and forge bonds that last a lifetime.
Readers of all ages are invited to join Sam and Sturt on their incredible journey as they ride the roller coaster of life. The novel promises to be an unforgettable and moving experience that will touch the hearts of all who embark on this adventure.
About the Author
T.E. Goddard is a three-time published author, screenplay writer, director, actress, gaffer, podcast host, and an accomplished ultramarathon runner just to name a few. She faced numerous challenges while growing up, including moving around a lot, an abusive and controlling parent, and financial hardships. She was also repeatedly told that she was not good enough and would never achieve anything in life, but she has proven many people wrong. Her life took a significant turn when she got out of a negative environment and surrounded herself with positive and supportive people.
As for the motivation of her book, she said going through trauma, alone and struggling to find rest during the night, it was during this time that she met this very special person who has since become a family. This person played a vital role in helping her cope with difficulties. Recalling her advice “If you are not going to sleep, (well you should be sleeping) but if you’re not, do something productive. Don’t waste your time.” The bond between Sam and Sarah is the bond that is quite similar to the bond that she has with the very special person in her life.
Before, she participated in a Radio Interview in 2019 and also attended the Miami Book Fair in 2019.
T.E. Goddard recently participated in a Prime Seven Media Spotlight interview with Logan Crawford and answered questions about her book “Roller Coaster”; (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HlOskkxIsRw )
Message from the Author:
Dreams do come true. Don’t let someone say you can’t do something because it may be hard or seem impossible.
Don’t miss the chance to experience the roller coaster pages of this novel, just visit amazon.com or click this link: https://www.amazon.com/Roller-Coaster-T-Goddard/dp/1984504770
Luna Harrington
Luna Harrington
