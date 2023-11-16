Bocana Resources Corp. Completes Delivery of Core Samples for Assay Analysis from the Escala Project in Bolivia
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bocana Resources Corp. (TSXV: BOCA) (Frankfurt: VC1) ("Bocana" or the "Company") a company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America, is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the delivery of its select core samples for assay analysis. These core samples were collected from our recently completed diamond drilling campaign at the Company’s Escala Project in Southwest Bolivia.
This milestone is important for Bocana as it signifies the progress made in the exploration and development of the Company’s inaugural mineral property in South America. The delivery of the core samples for assay analysis is a crucial step in assessing the potential value and viability of the near surface porphyry deposit at the Escala area concession.
"The recent delivery of our core samples for assay analysis is an exciting development for Bocana. We are eager to receive the results and gain further insights into the mineral potential of our Escala concession. This progress brings us one step closer to achieving our mission of responsible mineral exploration and development in South America," Timothy Turner, CEO of Bocana.
The Company anticipates the results to be delivered on the first two cores in the next few weeks, depending on the workload at the lab. The subsequent assay reports should follow shortly thereafter.
Looking ahead, Bocana plans to continue its exploration and development efforts in South America. The Company remains committed to utilizing advanced technologies and environmentally conscious practices to maximize the value of its mineral properties while minimizing its ecological footprint.
Core Sampling Protocols
All drill core samples have been collected under the supervision of Company employees. Drill cores were transported from the drill platform to the camp’s logging facility where it was geotechnically and geologically logged, photographed, and split by diamond saw prior to being sampled. Samples were then bag, sealed, and numbered in order to maintain a chain-of-custody. Company employees also inserted blank, duplicate and a certified standard sample in each batch of twenty samples prior to transportation from the Escala area camp to the ALS Bolivia Ltda. laboratory site in Oruro, Bolivia. ALS will provide Bocana with sample preparation and analysis services at its ISO/IEC 17025 accredited facilities. The ALS unit in Oruro is ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025:2005 accredited and ALS is the only laboratory in South America that has a high number of analytical methods accredited by ISO IEC 17025 and has the sample preparation stage included in this accreditation.
Qualified Person
Mr. Lorne Warner, P.Geo., is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Warner has approved the scientific and technical information included in this news release for dissemination.
About Bocana Resources Corp.
Bocana is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. Bocana, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Huiracocha International Service SRL, holds a 100% working interest in the mineral properties known as the Escala area concessions located at the Department of Potosi, Sud Lipez Province, Bolivia as awarded by Comibol.
Contact Information
For more information on Bocana, visit: https://bocanaresources.com.
For more information or interview requests, please contact:
Timothy J. Turner – Chief Executive Officer
info@bocanaresources.com
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information can be identified by words such as: "intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", “approximately”, “planning”, “projected”, “anticipate” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Bocana, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to this risks described in Bocana's Information Circular which are incorporate herein by reference and are available through SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Bocana has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
TIMOTHY J TURNER
This milestone is important for Bocana as it signifies the progress made in the exploration and development of the Company’s inaugural mineral property in South America. The delivery of the core samples for assay analysis is a crucial step in assessing the potential value and viability of the near surface porphyry deposit at the Escala area concession.
"The recent delivery of our core samples for assay analysis is an exciting development for Bocana. We are eager to receive the results and gain further insights into the mineral potential of our Escala concession. This progress brings us one step closer to achieving our mission of responsible mineral exploration and development in South America," Timothy Turner, CEO of Bocana.
The Company anticipates the results to be delivered on the first two cores in the next few weeks, depending on the workload at the lab. The subsequent assay reports should follow shortly thereafter.
Looking ahead, Bocana plans to continue its exploration and development efforts in South America. The Company remains committed to utilizing advanced technologies and environmentally conscious practices to maximize the value of its mineral properties while minimizing its ecological footprint.
Core Sampling Protocols
All drill core samples have been collected under the supervision of Company employees. Drill cores were transported from the drill platform to the camp’s logging facility where it was geotechnically and geologically logged, photographed, and split by diamond saw prior to being sampled. Samples were then bag, sealed, and numbered in order to maintain a chain-of-custody. Company employees also inserted blank, duplicate and a certified standard sample in each batch of twenty samples prior to transportation from the Escala area camp to the ALS Bolivia Ltda. laboratory site in Oruro, Bolivia. ALS will provide Bocana with sample preparation and analysis services at its ISO/IEC 17025 accredited facilities. The ALS unit in Oruro is ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025:2005 accredited and ALS is the only laboratory in South America that has a high number of analytical methods accredited by ISO IEC 17025 and has the sample preparation stage included in this accreditation.
Qualified Person
Mr. Lorne Warner, P.Geo., is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Warner has approved the scientific and technical information included in this news release for dissemination.
About Bocana Resources Corp.
Bocana is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. Bocana, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Huiracocha International Service SRL, holds a 100% working interest in the mineral properties known as the Escala area concessions located at the Department of Potosi, Sud Lipez Province, Bolivia as awarded by Comibol.
Contact Information
For more information on Bocana, visit: https://bocanaresources.com.
For more information or interview requests, please contact:
Timothy J. Turner – Chief Executive Officer
info@bocanaresources.com
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information can be identified by words such as: "intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", “approximately”, “planning”, “projected”, “anticipate” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Bocana, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to this risks described in Bocana's Information Circular which are incorporate herein by reference and are available through SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Bocana has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
TIMOTHY J TURNER
BOCANA RESOURCES CORP.
email us here