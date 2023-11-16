Hatchlift Products Creates New Pickup Truck Accessory

New Pickup Truck Accessory

Hatchlift Products announces the release of the Stake Hand Safety Handle

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HATCHLIFT PRODUCTS NAMED 2023 GLOBAL MEDIA AWARD WINNER AT THE 2023 SEMA SHOW IN LAS VEGAS.

Hatchlift Products was recognized with a 2023 Global Media Best New Product Award at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas for its Stake Hand Safety Handle.

The Stake Hand Product Emerged Among Thousands as Voted on by Panel of International Judges

Hatchlift wants to thank all the people that helped in development of the Stake Hand.

We are excited to be chosen for this award and want to thank the judges and the SEMA organization, said the owner.

The SEMA Global Media Awards (GMA) Program recognizes those companies that manufacture specialty equipment products and accessories that would have mass appeal to consumers in countries outside the United States. The products are voted on by a prestigious group of international journalists who serve as judges.

“Vehicle customization and personalization has been growing worldwide,” said Linda Spencer, SEMA director of international and government relations. "The GMA program taps top international media experts to weigh in on which new products are likely to succeed in their home markets. The global automotive specialty-equipment market is made up of enthusiasts who are passionate about the hobby. This passion can be found not only throughout the United States but also in countless spots around the globe including in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Melbourne Australia and Stockholm, Sweden.”

This year’s program included about 11 judges from seven countries. Each judge carefully reviewed and evaluated nearly 2,000 product entries at the SEMA Show before selecting the products that they felt would resonate and appeal most to consumers in their home countries.

Hatchlift Products, a Colorado-based company specializes in high-quality products for the RV and Truck Accessories Industries. For more information visit www.hatchlift.com and www.stake-hand.com



Contact: Garry Neff

1-303-901-8150

sales@hatchlift.com

