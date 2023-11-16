Submit Release
Florida Inducts 20 Veterans into Hall of Fame

November 16, 2023

TALLAHASSEE – Twenty Florida Veterans were inducted into the Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame before a capacity crowd at the FSU Alumni Center in Tallahassee on Nov. 14. Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs Executive Director James S. “Hammer” Hartsell presided over the ceremony for the members of the Class of 2023. The class was the eleventh class to enter the Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame.‎

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Cabinet voted unanimously to ‎induct the 20 Veterans into the ‎Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame during the September 19 Cabinet Meeting.

The Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame recognizes and honors those military veterans ‎who, ‎through their works and lives during or after military service, have made a ‎significant ‎contribution to the State of Florida through civic, business, public ‎service or other pursuits. It ‎is not a traditional military hall of fame, as it focuses ‎on post-military contributions to the ‎State of Florida. ‎

Class of 2023 inductees include:‎

  • David Abramowitz, Colonel, U.S. Army (Ret)
  • Dennis O. Baker, Commander, U.S. Navy, (Ret)
  • John E. Bircher III, Colonel U.S. Army (Ret)
  • David Blair Craig, Lieutenant Colonel, U.S. Army (Ret)
  • Dr. Benjamin Findley, Colonel, U.S. Air Force (Ret)
  • Michael Fleming, Brigadier General, U.S. Marine Corps/ U.S. Army (Ret)
  • R. Craig Ham, Colonel, U.S. Army (Ret)
  • Gerald Hollingsworth, MD, Colonel, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force (Ret)
  • Joseph Kittinger, Colonel, United States Air Force (Ret)
  • Henry Lowery, Chief Warrant Officer 5, U.S. Marine Corps (Ret)
  • Bruce Melnick, Commander, U.S. Coast Guard (Ret)
  • Frederic Raymond, Major General, U.S. Army (Ret)
  • Walter E. Raysick, Sr., Master Chief U.S. Navy (Ret)
  • Leon J. Roy, IV, Command Sergeant Major, U.S. Army (Ret)
  • Edward C. Sheffield, U.S. Army Veteran
  • Joseph G. Sicinski, U.S. Air Force Veteran
  • Alene Tarter, Master Sergeant, U.S. Air Force (Ret)
  • Dewayne Thrift, U.S. Air Force Veteran
  • Donn Weaver, U.S. Army Veteran

