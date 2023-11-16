Submit Release
Webinar on Cybersecurity for CSOs in the Eastern Partnership

The Eastern Partnership Civil Society Facility is inviting Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) from the six EaP countries to participate in a webinar on Cybersecurity this Thursday, 16 November, at 13:00-14:30 CET.

CSOs and activists will have the opportunity to learn about the importance of cybersecurity, common risks, emerging challenges and offer guidance to how to mitigate them.

Key topics will include security threats, trends and examples, best practices on how to mitigate them, as well as a Q&A session.

The webinar will be led by Varoon Bashyakarla, a data scientist and statistician who has previously worked with Tactical Tech as part of the Influence Industry project.

Registration is open to participants from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine, and the 27 EU Member States.

The Eastern Partnership Civil Society Facility is an EU-funded project which aims to strengthen the role and increase the capacity of civil society organisations and activists from the six Eastern Partnership countries.

