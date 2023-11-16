Fifteenth annual Assembly of the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum takes place in Brussels

The 15th Annual Assembly of the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum (EaP CSF) took place in Brussels on 14-16 December. It brought together over 250 representatives of civil society organisations from EaP and EU countries, as well as EaP and EU leaders, to discuss the future of the Eastern Partnership’s multilateral cooperation, the role of civil society and ways to ensure its viability in the future.

During the event, participants assessed the changes that have taken place in the Eastern Partnership policy and in the region since the start of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. In particular, they focused on exploring synergies between the Eastern Partnership policy and the enlargement programme, as well as strengthening cooperation with the Western Balkans and Central Asia.

The meeting also looked at cooperation between the EU, EU Member States and Eastern Partnership governments and society. Particular attention was paid to the vital area of good governance and the rule of law.

The assembly also discussed the creation of a favourable environment for civil society and resilience to cyber attacks and hybrid threats.

Find out more

Press release