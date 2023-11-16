Family Dog’s Heartwarming Journey Leads to Lessons in Gratitude in Charming New Children’s Book

Thankful FUR You received a Gold Medal in the 2023 Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards.

Thankful FUR You turns the tables on the typical turkey-themed tale and features a cuddly canine who fears that Thanksgiving will be overshadowed by Christmas.

WESTERVILLE, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the award-winning new children’s book Thankful FUR You, author Hillary Harper treats readers to a heartwarming tale centered on the endearing character Cannoli, a lovable dog who cherishes Thanksgiving like no other holiday. When Cannoli and his faithful human companion Cami observe the town's early Christmas decorations, the curious canine begins to wonder if Thanksgiving has been canceled altogether.

As the story unfolds, Cannoli embarks on a heartening quest to unravel the mystery surrounding the early Christmas preparations, and his unwavering enthusiasm for Thanksgiving becomes abundantly apparent.

Ideal for sharing with preschool- and elementary school-age children, Harper’s engaging narrative seamlessly weaves elements of adventure and friendship while capturing the essence of the holiday's spirit in simple language relatable to young audiences. Tender illustrations by Felipe Calv capture Cannoli’s tail-wagging journey in a beautiful fall color palette.

Through the loving support of Cami and the camaraderie of his doggie friends, Cannoli learns valuable lessons about gratitude and discovers the true joy of giving thanks.

About the Author

Hillary Harper has worked in the field of early childhood education since 2006. During this time, she has worked as an elementary and preschool teacher, academic designer, and preschool/center director. Her love of children’s books led to the launch of her book company, Cannoli & Co. Books, in 2023. Cannoli & Co. Books brings engaging, timeless, and creative stories to children and adults alike. The company is named after Harper’s “best boy,” an English cream golden retriever named Cannoli. He and his canine brothers and sisters are the inspiration for her funny stories.

A native of Ohio, Harper has three teenage daughters, who also inspire her on a daily basis. She is a second generation teacher and writer, following in the footsteps of her parents. Outside of her professional life, Harper enjoys gardening, taking care of her houseplants and going on adventures with her husband.

For more information, please visit http://cannolicobooks.com, or connect with the author on social media at https://www.instagram.com/cannolicobooks/.

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/Thankful-FUR-You-Hillary-Harper/dp/B0C87M9S9V/

Thankful FUR You

Publisher: Cannoli & Co. Books

ISBN-13: ‎979-8988363606

Available from Amazon.com

Watch a recent interview with Hillary Harper here: