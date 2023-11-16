SMX Announces Acquisition of Outside Analytics

Combination Strengthens Data Analytics and Software Engineering Capabilities; Provides Access to Fast-Growing National Security Space Market

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMX, a leader in next-generation mission support, digital transformation and IT solutions, today announced the acquisition of Outside Analytics (OA), a trusted software engineering and data analytics partner within the National Security Space community. OA architects and delivers software, analytics, and visualization solutions to address data-driven challenges in the increasingly complex National Security and commercial space-based ecosystem.



Operating from the “Front Range” of Colorado, one of the fastest growing high-tech sectors in the U.S., Outside Analytics’ highly skilled engineers and scientists support the entire space-based technical data lifecycle, from sensor first light to ongoing operations and maintenance. OA adds to SMX valuable new national security space market clients as well as advanced capabilities including software engineering, sensor data processing, and data analytics and visualization. OA has also played a central role in developing open framework architectures to bring modern software engineering approaches to legacy space mission priorities.

Led by co-founder Ben Tarr, the OA executive leadership team will remain with SMX and operate as a horizontal division in the Digital Solutions Group under President Sandeep Dorawala. Tarr expressed excitement about joining the SMX team. “SMX will be a great home for the OA team. We both greatly value the intersection of technology and mission, while keeping our people first and maintaining a small company feel.”

SMX CEO Peter LaMontagne emphasized the strategic value of the acquisition stating, “Participating in the space market with the right partner has been an SMX priority for the past few years. With Outside Analytics, we have found an outstanding nexus of technical capability, mission focus, and client connectivity. We see great opportunity in this fast-growing, priority market.”

Dorawala welcomed the Outside Analytics team, commenting, “I am excited about introducing OA’s high-end, mission-focused, real-time software engineering, data analytics, and artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to clients across all of our markets. OA also brings valuable software engineering capabilities that enhance the development of our SMX Elevate℠ and Elevate ISR℠ offerings, supporting application modernization and highly scalable Internet of Things solutions.”

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. KippsDeSanto & Co. served as exclusive financial advisors and Sparks Willson, P.C. as legal counsel to Outside Analytics. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, LLP served as legal counsel to SMX.

About SMX

SMX is a leader in next-generation mission support, digital transformation and IT solutions operating in close proximity to clients across the U.S. and around the globe. SMX delivers scalable and secure solutions combined with the mission expertise needed to accelerate outcomes for the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, Public Sector, Fortune 1000 and other public and private sector clients. For more information on our solutions, please visit https://www.smxtech.com/.

About OceanSound Partners

OceanSound Partners is a New York-based private equity firm that pursues control investments in technology and technology-enabled services companies serving government and enterprise end markets. OceanSound employs a partnership approach, working closely with founders, entrepreneurs and executives of middle market businesses to drive transformational growth. For more information, please visit www.oceansoundpartners.com.

