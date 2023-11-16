WeDriveU Appoints Paul Benigno to Lead University and Hospital Growth
Bringing on someone of Paul’s caliber is a tremendous endorsement for our solutions and fresh approach to connecting people and communities.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WeDriveU, the leader in shuttle solutions for campuses and workplaces, today announced that Paul Benigno has joined the Commercial team as Head of University and Hospital Growth.
— Tim Wayland, Chief Commercial Officer, WeDriveU
Benigno’s successful 30-year track record includes new market development and revenue expansion in the transportation market. He joins National Express from Groome Transportation, where he led significant growth by establishing strategic accounts in higher education, healthcare, airports and other verticals. Benigno joined the family-owned company in 2010 and most recently served as Senior Vice President of Business Development and Operations.
Benigno will focus on building relationships, identifying new sales opportunities and accelerating the growth of fixed route and demand-responsive transportation solutions in collaboration with the Commercial and Operations teams. He’ll combine his subject matter expertise gained from transportation programs across the U.S. with the global best practices, technology innovation and electric vehicle (EV) learnings drawn from nearly one billion bus and rail passenger journeys across 11 countries served by National Express Shuttle & Transit parent company, Mobico Group.
Paul reports to Chief Commercial Officer, Tim Wayland, and is based in Mississippi.
Wayland added, “Bringing on someone of Paul’s caliber is a tremendous endorsement for our solutions and fresh approach to connecting people and communities. As organizations look ahead to 2024 and beyond, Paul and the rest of our team look forward to helping customers find new ways to reduce traffic congestion and carbon emissions, ease parking demand and benefit from sustainable fleets.”
About WeDriveU
WeDriveU represents the Shuttle & Transit division of National Express North America, a leader in mobility solutions for campuses, workplaces and communities. National Express Shuttle & Transit operates mobility systems that enhance peoples’ lives by transforming their daily journeys. These solutions help public and private sector customers evolve their mobility initiatives into the future by promoting safe and reliable shared alternatives to driving alone. The company is a subsidiary of Mobico Group, a global mobility leader serving nearly a billion bus and rail passenger journeys on four continents. Explore solutions and careers at www.wedriveu.com.
