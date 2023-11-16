Win Environmentally-Friendly Reagent Reservoirs to Decrease Plastic Waste and Become A Greener Lab!
CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laboratory liquid handling workflows are well-known for using large quantities of disposable plastics, yet many facilities are striving to reduce their carbon footprints. To aid these efforts, INTEGRA Biosciences is giving away USD 500 worth of environmentally-friendly reagent reservoirs to each of 30 lucky participants in an exciting prize draw.
INTEGRA offers a wide range of reagent reservoirs that provide a convenient and more sustainable solution for the temporary storage of non-solvent based liquids during any pipetting application. The reservoirs feature reusable bases and thin, disposable inserts to reduce plastic waste, as well as a space-saving, stackable design to minimize transportation emissions and costs. Available in a variety of formats to suit both manual and automated pipetting protocols, competition winners will have the opportunity to mix and match reservoirs according to their liquid handling needs.
To enter the competition and be in with a chance of becoming a greener lab, all researchers need to do is complete INTEGRA’s questionnaire about their liquid handling workflows. The deadline for entries is the 31st of January 2024. Good luck!
About INTEGRA Biosciences
INTEGRA Biosciences (https://www.integra-biosciences.com) is a leading provider of high-quality laboratory tools and consumables for liquid handling and media preparation. The company is committed to creating innovative solutions which fulfil the needs of its customers in research, diagnostics and quality control within the life sciences markets and medical sector. Today, INTEGRA innovative laboratory products are widely used all around the world. More than 100 distribution partners form a worldwide sales network providing responsive and competent services to customers. These distribution partners are supported by a highly motivated and experienced team of specialists at the company headquarters in Zizers, Switzerland and Hudson, NH, USA. INTEGRA is an ISO 9001 certified company.
