Belfonte Ice Cream & Dairy Company Announces Leadership Updates

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Belfonte Dairy announced several leadership role changes effective January 2026. These transitions reflect the continued growth of the organization and the deep experience of its leadership team.After decades of dedicated service, Joe Calabrese will transition from his role as general manager to a consultant position. Calabrese began his career with the company in 1987 and has served in numerous roles, including hot shot driver, purchasing manager, operations manager and general manager. In his new role, Calabrese will continue supporting the company by providing valuable insight and guidance drawn from nearly four decades of experience.“It has been an honor to serve Belfonte and be part of this team for nearly four decades,” said Joe Calabrese. “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built together, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue supporting the company in a consultant role as Belfonte moves forward.”Tim Ketcham has been appointed to general manager. Ketcham joined the company in 2000 and has built a strong track record of leadership and results through roles including account manager, retail sales manager, and now general manager. Throughout his tenure, Ketcham has demonstrated a deep understanding of customers, markets, and operations while fostering strong relationships and a collaborative team environment.“I’m truly honored and grateful for the opportunity to step into the general manager role,” said Tim Ketcham. “Belfonte has a proud legacy, and I’m excited to continue building on that momentum alongside this talented team. We have strong people, a great product, and a bright future ahead.”In addition, Gary Stewart has been appointed general sales manager. Stewart began his career with the company in 1986 and has served in a wide range of roles including production, route sales, account management, and retail sales leadership. His broad operational knowledge and firsthand experience across multiple areas of the business provide him with a unique perspective that will be a tremendous asset in this role.About Belfonte Ice Cream & Dairy Foods CompanyFounded in 1969, Belfonte Ice Cream & Dairy Foods Company has been crafting dairy favorites from the heart of Kansas City for generations. Best known for its signature ice cream and its No. 1 cottage cheese in Kansas City, Belfonte also produces a variety of high-quality dairy products including yogurt, dips, and more. With a long-standing commitment to quality and local pride, Belfonte continues to bring joy to families across the Kansas City region and beyond. For more information, visit BelfonteDairy.com.

