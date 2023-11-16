Florida Inducts 20 Veterans into Hall of Fame

November 16, 2023

TALLAHASSEE – Twenty Florida Veterans were inducted into the Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame before a capacity crowd at the FSU Alumni Center in Tallahassee on Nov. 14. Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs Executive Director James S. “Hammer” Hartsell presided over the ceremony for the members of the Class of 2023. The class was the eleventh class to enter the Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame.‎

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Cabinet voted unanimously to ‎induct the 20 Veterans into the ‎Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame during the September 19 Cabinet Meeting.

The Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame recognizes and honors those military veterans ‎who, ‎through their works and lives during or after military service, have made a ‎significant ‎contribution to the State of Florida through civic, business, public ‎service or other pursuits. It ‎is not a traditional military hall of fame, as it focuses ‎on post-military contributions to the ‎State of Florida. ‎

Class of 2023 inductees include:‎