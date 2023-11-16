Highly Sought After One of a Kind Tiger Woods Signed Golf Card Being Sold in Global Online Auction
More than 20 years have passed since Upper Deck released their trailblazing 2001 golf card set containing what is considered the official rookie card of Tiger Woods. Over 1 million of those #1 base set Tiger Woods rookie card were reportedly produced, and only 3 examples, a minute fraction of that print number, have been signed by Woods. Of those 3, this is the only one with a perfect GEM-MT 10 Graded Signature. Both authentication leaders James Spence Authentication (JSA) and Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) have agreed that the signature is worthy of the uncommon perfect 10 designation. Finding this card is probably more of a rarity than finding the bottom of the cup for a hole-in-one.
That historically significant signed golf card will be auctioned online exclusively now through November 26th announced The Golf Auction. Additional numbers exhibiting truly how rare this is come straight from the Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) website. Card grading leader PSA population’s report reveals 38,230 Tiger Woods 2001 Upper Deck Golf Rookie Cards (and counting) have been graded, with a staggering 38,227 unsigned. This is the only of those three, we repeat the only, given a Gem Mint 10 signature grading from both industry giants making it the finest in existence.
Coming directly from longtime golf card collector and industry veteran, this is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for worldwide collectors and fans alike to acquire a monumental, highly investable, centerpiece of collection worthy card with a rare signature directly from the hand of Tiger Woods.
“The interest in acquiring any official Tiger Woods signed cards has been on the rise, but to have the seldom seen signed rookie card that Woods himself flat out refuses to autograph is truly a next level opportunity. You never know in an auction setting, and we are certainly excited to have the opportunity to present this to the global market. An item like this could set the bar for the golf card industry as it continues to grow.” The Golf Auction VP Brad Roberts states.
Other items up for auction include the 1916 PGA Championship Gold Medal Won by Runner-Up Jock Hutchison, Arnold Palmer Final U.S. Open 1994 Original Tournament Used U.S.G.A. Blue Caddie Bib & Badge, Tiger Woods Signed 1996 Pro-Debut at Greater Milwaukee Open Golf Ball, and Walter Hagen's Personal Used Irons, Woods & Putter in Full Size Bag w/Bag Tags, plus much more.
