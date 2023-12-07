One alert report instead of dozens: Latvian startup FTLV offers an advanced emergency notification module for retail
Incident management for engeneering equipment in supermarkets: Consolidate dozens of alerts into one, providing clear, efficient tracking for timely resolution.JURMALA, LATVIA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Timely detection and elimination of emergency situations is one of the main tasks when managing engineering systems. It is important that the incident tracking process be convenient and functional. FTLV paid special attention to this when was developing updated module.
In traditional alarm management, the list of unprocessed incident reports is usually cumbersome and uninformative. One emergency situation can lead to dozens of similar notifications per day. This happens because different types of controllers have different reactions to accidents and their names. As a result, you may miss something important in the ongoing notification stream.
FTLV offers an advanced emergency notification module for retail chains with a built - in FTrace Supermarket control system. The module includes five logical scenarios where incoming notifications are analyzed and grouped according to their root causes. Thus, instead of dozens of scattered notifications, the client sees one complete emergency notification.
For each incident, all the necessary information is visible: the history of its occurrence, a list of all associated emergency messages, the history of dispatchers’ actions, technological parameters. Everything is presented in a clear and understandable manner. Incidents are not duplicated: until the current one becomes closed, a new similar one will not be formed.
In the FTrace Supermarket interface, the dispatcher can track incidents and their status related to specific retail locations. For each facility, the number of current emergencies is displayed, sorted by their severity level.
The incident management module will be developed further. It is planned to add more complex scenarios, as well as introduce advanced data collection and analysis. This will make it possible to create forecasting algorithms based on the processing of various internal and external factors, including the weather.
FTLV is a tech startup from Latvia that offers a new concept for monitoring and management of industrial equipment and engineering systems in a wide range of facilities. The company's technological solutions help businesses maximize their operational efficiency, minimize human errors, and reduce equipment maintenance and repair costs. FTLV products are geared towards energy efficiency and cost reduction.
FTrace Supermarket is a smart system for automation of engineering equipment. This is an approach that considers a supermarket to be one unified object for automation. FTrace takes into account the specifics of the operation of all engineering systems and is suited for small to large, retail or chain stores. FTrace Supermarket is based around modular principle, which allows us to tailor a product to individual client needs by selecting and adapting ready-made solutions.
Katrine Labrence
FTLV Automation
29747763
info@ft-lv.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
FTrace Supermarket, explained in 3 minutes