Stories, named “Most Innovative Mental Health Tech” by Mentl 2023 Awards
The award winning solution is designed to address mental health challenges using a proprietary portal that connects founders and executives with premium coaches
We're honored to receive the 'Most Innovative Mental Health Tech' award from Mentl. We believe in the transformative power of purpose and community in creating a more resilient business landscape.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stories, the tech-focused coaching pioneer, is thrilled to announce that it has been presented with the "Most Innovative Mental Health Tech" award by Mentl. This recognition highlights Stories' commitment to reshaping the conversation around founder mental resilience and wellbeing in the workplace.
— Lubna Forzley, Founder & CEO of Stories,
Stories helps founders and corporate leaders tell the world the right stories and most importantly shift the stories they tell themselves. Through one-on-one and group coaching as well as access to specialized communities, the tech-enabled portal enables their audience to get the support they need, whenever and wherever they need it. Essentially, the purpose of Stories is for founders and executives to unlock their potential and ultimately grow their company.
With 72% of founders reporting mental health stress and a staggering 9 out of 10 startups failing, Stories has identified a crucial niche in addressing the most common, but avoidable, business mishaps. Moreover, Stories understands the importance of people & culture on business growth. With 85% of employees disengaged, their aim is to ensure corporate wellbeing expands beyond just rhetoric.
Lubna Forzley, Founder & CEO of Stories, expressed her gratitude for the award, saying, "We're honored to receive the 'Most Innovative Mental Health Tech' award from Mentl. We believe that every story matters, especially the stories you tell yourself, because they shape the stories you tell the world; that’s why our coaches help shift your inner story so you can grow and succeed. We also believe in the transformative power of purpose and community in creating a more resilient business landscape."
Scott Armstrong CEO of Mentl, in announcing the award, stated, “The mentl awards 2023 is dedicated to recognizing game-changers, unsung champions in workplaces and communities who are transforming the way we approach mental health. The judges were impressed with Stories' innovative approach. This aligns perfectly with our mission, and we are delighted their impactful work in fostering a more open and supportive dialogue around mental well-being was recognized in the awards."
The Stories team is very grateful to everyone that has supported their journey and to the jury that selected them for this award. We are dedicated to helping businesses grow, by enabling the growth of the founders, executives and teams behind them.
For more information about Stories and their award-winning services, please visit [https://why-stories.com/ ].
For media inquiries or interviews, please contact:
[Nadine Rizk - nadine@why-stories.com]
Nadine Rizk
Stories
nadine@why-stories.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram