Dr. Thomas J. Bowles PhD of NAIMI to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LOS ALAMOS, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas Bowles has led a stellar career in physical and laboratory science in high-level positions at facilities engaged in research, advisory, and policy making initiatives. He is in the unique position of being retired (from Los Alamos National Laboratory) and yet still actively engaged in projects he once launched at their labs and also the Executive Director of the newly formed 501 (c) 6 organization NAIMI.

Based in New Mexico, NAIMI (North American Intelligent Manufacturing Initiative) has worked with New Mexico State University, local government and the US Economic Development Administration. NAIMI aims to develop solutions for more intelligent and sustainable manufacturing—and that includes advancements in everything from cyber technology to workforce development, to clean energy. New Mexico is an ideal location for such explorations because of its ethnic diversity, rich climate and natural resources, and past success with economic developments garnered from the film industry.

“We connect problems with solutions, taking a holistic approach to producing results. That can involve both people and technology. Using clean energy to drive a more sustainable economy is one big and basic component ”

Doctor Bowles says that too often when people solve a problem it creates new issues and thus becomes a merry-go- round. His team is committed to finding solutions that will be truly sustainable. They have laid out the steps and created a Roadmap to ensure positive outcomes on all fronts (www.naimi.us). The NAIMI staff conducted two Town Hall Meetings comprised of more than 100 people from government, business, and educational backgrounds, and developed 12 regional advisory groups to oversee initial steps.

Doctor Bowles was on this radio show once before, talking about his career at Los Alamos, which spanned 44 years and entailed collaborations with Russia and in a Nobel prize-winning project devoted to Neutrinos. In addition to that proud achievement, he is on the Board of a STEM project named The Supercomputing Challenge (https://supercomputingchallenge.org/) in which Mid and High School Students compete for scholarships and other awards that involve applying science to problems that impact all humanity. In his November show, he is going to discuss the impressive outcome of a recent winning team’s project.

Doctor Bowles will also discuss NAMI in greater depth: how and why it was formed, what they hope to accomplish, and a byproduct of their initial work known as I-CREW. He will go over other intelligent manufacturing initiatives and how they not only improved the use of technology, but the capabilities of the people on the line to use it. For instance, helping to make things cheaper and smarter and simultaneously better, and ways to bring declining US manufacturing back to our shores. Bowles cited Biden’s Americas CHIPS Act as one example of this.

“We are a very technology-dependent society and yet we are naïve about the technology that is all around us. So, I am trying to define what it is to make the ideal match between science, technology, the public and the economy.”

Tune in to hear more of what this brilliant mind has created. And don’t fear the science and PhD parts, because he is most eloquent, engaging, and even prefers to be called Tom over Doctor Bowles.

