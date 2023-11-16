Brainstorm Force Makes Strategic Investment in LatePoint, Enhancing WordPress Appointment Booking and Scheduling Ability
Brainstorm Force invests in LatePoint to upgrade WordPress booking and scheduling.
Everything we do is designed to unlock the power of the internet for small businesses. We are excited to work closely with the LatePoint team to achieve this goal.”WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brainstorm Force, a leading software product company renowned for its innovative solutions for small businesses, is thrilled to announce a strategic investment in LatePoint, a fast-growing software platform specializing in appointment booking and scheduling for WordPress websites.
— Sujay Pawar
LatePoint, currently trusted by over 21,000 businesses, offers a comprehensive solution for booking and appointment management. Its robust features cater to businesses such as salons, therapists, doctors, spas, and fitness studios, providing them with the tools needed to streamline workflows and offer an exceptional customer experience. The platform boasts diverse service offerings, payment integration, calendar synchronization, client database management, customizable booking forms, and powerful reporting and analytics.
Sujay Pawar, CEO of Brainstorm Force, expressed excitement about this strategic investment:
"Our mission is to unlock the power of the internet for small businesses, and this investment in LatePoint is a significant step in that direction. We were impressed by LatePoint's quality and its founder, Tamik's, passion for the product. Together, we aim to deliver innovative solutions that enhance online presence and customer engagement."
This strategic investment in LatePoint brings several opportunities for enhanced product integration and expanded capabilities. Brainstorm Force plans to offer booking solutions as part of its Starter Templates plugin, enabling businesses to easily incorporate appointment scheduling into their websites. Additionally, there will be tighter integration between LatePoint and Brainstorm Force's other products, such as SureCart and SureTriggers, offering seamless payment collection and integration with various WordPress plugins, apps, and services.
Brainstorm Force has a track record of delivering high-quality products, including Astra, Spectra, CartFlows, Presto Player, and SureCart, with millions of users worldwide. The collaboration with LatePoint reflects Brainstorm Force's commitment to bringing an enterprise-grade, reliable appointment and booking solution to the WordPress community.
Sujay Pawar emphasized Brainstorm Force's mission-driven approach:
"Everything we do is designed to unlock the power of the internet for small businesses. We are excited to work closely with the LatePoint team to achieve this goal."
Tamik, the founder and lead developer of LatePoint, shared his thoughts on the partnership:
"This collaboration with Brainstorm Force is a natural fit for us. Not only do we share similar values, we both strive for perfection and truly care about people who use our products. With this investment, we look forward to delivering even greater value to our users."
For more information about Brainstorm Force and LatePoint, please visit https://brainstormforce.com/ and https://latepoint.com/ respectively.
About Brainstorm Force:
Brainstorm Force is a leading software product company dedicated to empowering small businesses on the internet. With a mission-driven approach, the company develops innovative solutions for WordPress users, including popular products like Astra, Spectra, CartFlows, Presto Player, and SureCart. Every day, more than 4,000 businesses choose Brainstorm Force products to build their websites, joining over 7 million others who have already benefited from these trusted solutions. Brainstorm Force is committed to delivering value and enhancing the online presence of businesses, helping them unlock the full potential of the internet.
About LatePoint:
LatePoint is a modern appointment booking and scheduling plugin designed exclusively for WordPress. Trusted by over 21,000 businesses, LatePoint offers robust features for businesses in the service industry, allowing them to efficiently manage schedules, appointments, and bookings while enhancing the customer experience.
Vijay Devkar
Brainstorm Force LLC
+1 302-330-8557
vijayd@brainstormforce.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other