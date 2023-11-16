BIM Finance launches France’s first decentralized exchanger (DEX)

Trade wBTC, wETH, MATIC, BIM, USDT, USDC on BIM Exchange BIM Exchange website

BIM Finance launches France’s first decentralized exchange (DEX): A giant step towards the fusion of Web3 and the real world.

FRANCE, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In its ongoing quest to innovate and bring blockchain technology closer to the general public, BIM Finance is proud to announce the launch of France’s first decentralized exchange : BIM Exchange

An intuitive solution for a complex world :

The main objective of this launch is to continue bridging the gap between Web3 - (the decentralized future of the internet) - and our everyday reality. This initiative demonstrates BIM Finance’s commitment to democratizing access to blockchain technologies and facilitating the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies.

With BIM Finance’s new DEX, users can now transact in popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and of course BIM, without going through a centralized intermediary. Transactions are fast, secure and require no trusted third party, offering a frictionless experience.

The BIM Token : At the heart of the ecosystem

BIM is not just another cryptocurrency. It embodies the spirit and vision of BIM Finance. As a governance token, BIM offers its holders the power to actively participate in the decisions that shape the BIM Finance ecosystem. Since its inception, the BIM token has proven its commitment to transparency, security and stability. Its role in the DEX only strengthens its position as a central pillar of the BIM Groupe’s global project.

About BIM Finance :

BIM Finance is an innovative company. Born from the ambition of a

passionate team. Our vision is to make these technologies accessible, understandable and usable by everyone, no matter how new

to them they may be. Our mission is «to act as a bridge between the

traditional world of Web2 and the new paradigm of Web3».

Discover BIM Exchange today