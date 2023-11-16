EU and Armenia hold Second Political and Security Dialogue

The second high-level EU-Armenia Political and Security Dialogue took place on 15 November in Brussels.

The meeting confirmed the mutual interest of Armenia and the EU to further enhance political dialogue and cooperation in the areas of foreign, security and defence policy. The EU reiterated its unequivocal support to the sovereignty, territorial integrity (29.800 km2) and inviolability of borders of Armenia and welcomed Armenia’s readiness for closer cooperation with the European Union.

The parties stressed the absolute necessity of establishing durable peace and stability in the South Caucasus. In this regard, the EU expressed support to the normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including through meetings in Brussels facilitated by President of the European Council Charles Michel. The EU also welcomed Armenia’s ‘Crossroads of Peace’ project concept, as an expression of the country’s commitment to the establishment of peace and cooperation in the region and beyond.

Armenia highly appreciated the fast deployment of the EU Mission in Armenia along the internationally recognised border between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The parties discussed its possible extension and touched upon the issues of mass displacement of Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh.

The sides also discussed non-lethal support to Armenia through the European Peace Facility and Armenia’s participation in regional projects such as the Black Sea Underwater Electricity and Internet Cables, which was reaffirmed.

With regard to the Armenia-Türkiye full normalisation process, both parties expressed hope that agreements reached so far, in particular the opening of land border for the third country citizens and diplomatic passports holders, will be implemented in the earliest possible time.

The next EU-Armenia Political and Security Dialogue will take place in Yerevan in 2024.

Find out more

Press release