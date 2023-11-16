Commissioner Simson in Tbilisi for EU-Georgia High-Level Energy Dialogue

Today, 16 November, the European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson comes to Tbilisi, Georgia, to participate in the first EU-Georgia High-Level Energy Dialogue.

This dialogue will be held in context of the Commission’s recommendation last week to grant Georgia the status of EU candidate country. The event will provide an opportunity to take stock of the progress Georgia is making on their energy market reforms and the steps taken on the implementation of EU rules.

The discussions will focus on the alignment with key EU energy legislation, the development of energy infrastructure and connectivity, and the promotion of energy efficiency and renewable energy. Discussions will further focus on funding instruments and attracting investments in Georgia’s energy infrastructure and its energy transition.

The Commissioner will then visit the Qartli wind power station, the first project of its kind in the Caucasus region. This project is financially supported by the EU via the Green Growth Fund.

