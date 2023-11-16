Xalles Holdings Expands Portfolio with University Consultants of America Acquisition
Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:XALL)WASHINGTON, DC, USA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC: XALL), a fintech holding company at the forefront of technology and financial services innovation, has proudly announced its acquisition of University Consultants of America, Inc. (UCA), a leader in the education consulting sector. This acquisition marks the formation of a new Education business group under the Xalles corporate structure, with UCA becoming a wholly owned subsidiary.
UCA, founded by Harvard alumnus Robert LeVine, has been a significant player in the education consulting industry for over a decade. In 2022, UCA generated approximately $1 million in revenue and $250,000 in profit. With the backing of Xalles Holdings and the advantages of being part of a public company, UCA is poised for substantial growth and expansion, particularly in its international operations.
LeVine, who brings 40 years of experience in college admissions, including his role as Chairman of Harvard's Schools and Scholarship Committee in Tampa, Florida, has been instrumental in developing UCA's innovative service offerings. These include the CAM Protocol, G&D Protocol, and a unique interactive team approach. LeVine sees the integration with Xalles as a catalyst for growth. "This partnership with Xalles not only enhances our financial capabilities but significantly broadens our international reach, allowing us to impact more students and families globally," said LeVine.
Thomas Nash, CEO of Xalles Holdings, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition. "The addition of UCA to the Xalles family is a strategic move that aligns with our growth objectives. UCA's financial performance, international presence, and growth opportunities make it a valuable asset. We are excited to explore new opportunities and synergies across industries with UCA's expertise," Nash commented.
This strategic acquisition is a testament to Xalles Holdings' commitment to diversifying its portfolio and strengthening its market position. With UCA's proven track record and potential for expansion, Xalles is set to explore new avenues in the education sector, leveraging its resources and network to maximize growth and innovation.
About Xalles Holdings Inc.
Xalles Holdings Inc. is a leading fintech holding company specializing in innovative technology and financial service solutions. With a focus on growth and diversification, Xalles Holdings is dedicated to exploring and developing cutting-edge solutions across various sectors. For more information, visit Xalles.com
About University Consultants of America, Inc.
University Consultants of America, Inc. is an educational consultancy that has been providing services to clients worldwide for 10 years. UCA has developed proprietary methods that are unavailable in any other consultancy. As a result, UCA's clients achieve admissions results significantly better than the statistical norm. Unlike other consultancies, UCA provides not just application support, but also services from as early as grade 1 through the beginning of career. For more information, visit universitycoa.com
Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at SEC.gov and in OTC Markets at OTCMarkets.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
Xalles.com
+1 202-779-1460
IR@xalles.com