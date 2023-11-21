6WIND Empowers ECN's Network with Innovative Virtual Router Solutions In Australia
Incorporating 6WIND's Virtual Border Router into our network at each of our locations in Australian Capital cities is another step forward in ensuring the very best client experience”SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 6WIND, a leading green-tech networking software company specializing in high-performance virtualized and cloud-native network solutions, is pleased to announce a new partnership with ECN.
— Mark Garlipp, Managing Director, ECN
ECN under it’s brands of Cadiz³ and Channel Haus is renowned for its unwavering passion for communications and technology. Established in 1995, ECN's journey began with pioneering Internet services and harnessing cutting-edge technologies to empower Australian Businesses in their quest for innovative means of communication. Learn more at [www.ecn.net.au]
In a strategic decision, ECN has opted to incorporate 6WIND's Virtual Border Router (vBR) into their network infrastructure across multiple locations in Australia, placing a specific emphasis on BGP offloading for their established core network. This integration not only enhances the performance but also extends the longevity of their MPLS network.
“Incorporating 6WIND's Virtual Border Router into our network at each of our locations in Australian Capital cities is another step forward in ensuring the very best client experience and ensuring we are enabled with leading-edge technologies. As an innovative communications company we strive to align ourselves with leaders in the industry and in turn are very excited about our future and working closely with 6WIND and their solutions.” Said Mark Garlipp, Managing Director, ECN
The 6WIND VSR Product Suite; vPE, vCSR, vSecGW, vCGNAT, vBR, vFW, vBNG & vCPE, has proven its energy-saving capabilities and its impact on reducing the carbon footprint. These solutions deploy in bare metal, virtualized, or cloud-native, and deliver high performance, security, scalability, flexibility, openness, and agility to global CSPs, MNOs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers, and Enterprises.
"We are delighted to welcome ECN into our network of valued customers," commented, Julien Dahan, CEO of 6WIND. "The 6WIND VSR Product Suite has consistently demonstrated its prowess in reducing energy consumption and minimizing the carbon footprint. Our solutions offer exceptional performance, security, scalability, and agility in bare metal, virtualized, or cloud-native deployments, catering to the diverse needs of global CSPs, MNOs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers, and Enterprises."
About 6WIND
6WIND is a leading Green Tech company that specializes in delivering Virtualized & Cloud-Native networking software. The company is globally recognized as the leading provider of Virtual Service Router software solutions.
6WIND software solutions are deployed by CSPs, MNOs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers & Enterprises worldwide, enabling them to replace expensive hardware & build highly optimized and sustainable 5G, SD WAN and IoT networks with virtualized networking software solutions for routing and security use cases.
6WIND has a global presence with Headquarters based in Paris – France, Santa Clara, CA – USA and Singapore.
Neelam Bahal
6WIND
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube