CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED: Detroit's Own Kim Brooks Delivers a Theatrical Triumph
From Page to Stage": Kim Brooks Transforms Best-Selling Novel into Theatrical Hit
This was an awesome play about relationships, and about putting God first. Tyler Perry, watch out. Here comes Kim Brooks.”DETROIT, MI, USA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Detroit's own Kim Brooks made a significant impact with her latest theatrical masterpiece, "He’s Fine…But is He Saved? The Stage Play." The show, a much-awaited two-day event, captivated a large audience, leaving them eagerly anticipating Brooks' future projects. This renowned Detroit-area author and now playwright has once again proved her mettle in the theatrical world.
— Leslie Simmons
The Michael Guido Theater in Dearborn, Michigan, with a seating capacity of 1,201, was packed to the brim, hosting around 2,000 attendees over the course of the event. The play, set against the backdrop of the Sweetest Day holiday, explored modern and relevant themes, particularly focusing on dating and relationships.
CRITICS RAVE ABOUT BROOKS' LATEST WORK
A native of Detroit, Brooks adapted her play from her self-published and nationally best-selling novel of the same name. The story revolves around the lives of three female friends navigating the complex world of relationships.
Brooks, a multi-talented author, speaker, and producer, aimed to provide a fun, family-friendly, and inspirational experience with this play. The production, rich in engaging and relatable characters, resonated with audiences, leading to an array of positive reviews and social media buzz including a segment on FOX 2 News.
STAR-STUDDED CAST DRAWS AUDIENCES
The play featured highly acclaimed and up and coming Detroit actors plus the following national talent:
Reginald Ballard, renowned for his roles on the popular TV show, "Martin"
Jewel Tankard, minister, entrepreneur and BRAVO TV's series reality star of "Thicker Than Water"
Joshua Rogers, a rising star in the music industry and BET Sunday Best Winner
The show was not just a theatrical presentation but an immersive experience, appealing to a diverse audience of all ages and backgrounds.
AUDIENCE REACTIONS: UNIVERSAL PRAISE FOR BROOKS' PLAY
Audiences were unanimous in their praise. Viewers appreciated the play's exploration of real-life issues, its engaging storyline, humor, and the powerful performances. The consensus was clear: Brooks had delivered a play that was not only entertaining but thought-provoking, making it a must-see production.
Kim Brooks' "He’s Fine…But is He Saved? The Stage Play" stands out as a significant cultural event in Detroit, showcasing her prowess as a storyteller and the rich talent of the local theatrical community. The play's success paves the way for future productions that are eagerly awaited by fans and critics alike. Get notified when Kim Brooks' play will be released on TUBI: https://kimontheweb.com/kbp
Pam Perryp
PamPerryPR.com
+1 2486906810
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Kim Brooks - in her own words - gratitude