Leading Edge Network Announces 30 New Shows Launching January 2026 on DX Virtual TV

Dr. Pam Perry, Executive Producer of Leading Edge Network Awarding-winning Broadcaster, Kelly Wright, Host of America's Hope

Speakers Magazine Expands Their Media Footprint Through Partnership with DX Virtual TV to Amplify Black Excellence in Leadership, Business, and Personal Growth

This is more than programming; it’s a mission and a movement, Perry added. Each show is designed to educate, empower and elevate our communities.” — Dr. Pam Perry

DETROIT , MI, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Leading Edge Network, founded by award-winning PR strategist and media trailblazer Dr. Pam Perry , is proud to announce the launch of 30 new programs premiering January 2026 on DX Virtual TV , a new live-streaming platform available on Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV.This landmark expansion is part of Perry’s growing media ecosystem that includes Speakers Magazine, the Speakers Magazine Show, and The Expert Insight Show. Through a new partnership with DX Tech Solutions, a Black-owned technology social enterprise, the Leading Edge Network will showcase transformational voices in leadership, business, technology, education, health, wealth building, and purpose-driven living.A Network Built for Visibility, Viability, and VelocityDX Virtual TV is pioneering a 24/7 live-streaming environment designed to amplify African American thought leadership worldwide. As a Channel Partner, Dr. Perry will bring her signature mix of storytelling, strategy, and spotlighting to the platform, curating a lineup of powerful shows from authors, entrepreneurs, speakers, and industry influencers.“For nearly three decades, I’ve helped experts get out there and get known,” said Dr. Pam Perry, founder of the Leading Edge Network and Speakers Magazine. “This partnership with DX Virtual TV is where media, mastery, and momentum meet. These 30 new shows represent voices that deserve global attention and DX gives us the platform to scale their brilliance.”Introducing the 30 New Shows of the Leading Edge Network. These programs represent a dynamic collection of Black experts, thought leaders, innovators, and culture-shifters.The inaugural lineup includes:Stacy Hawkins Adams — Celebrating the PowerMelody Augustin-Roberts — The Comeback CodeDr. Laticia Nicole Beatty — Speaklife with Dr. Laticia NicoleStephen Boyd — Contagious Teaching UniversityChe Brown — The Happy EntrepreneurDr. Maxine Bryant — The GriotSpeaksMarc Clarke — Allison & Marc: Married In MediaC. Eric Collier — The Momentum Shift PodcastDr. Reginald Cunningham — If You Can Read My MindJenny Dewberry — The Image Connection ShowAshleigh Demi — Go Be FabulousMarsha Evans — The Wellness HubDr. Gigi Hamilton — CouchTime ConversationsDr. Angela Harden-Mack — The Busy Woman’s Wellness ShowChris Howell — Principles for SuccessDr. Coylette James — The Bold Leader’s EdgeDexter B. Jenkins — Let's Talk Real EstateWyevetra Jordan — The Home Team LifestyleLinda Jordon, PhD — Real Talk with Dr. LindaTiana Myers — BUILT2WINKelsey Nicole Nelson — Beyond Sports with KNNDr. Pam Perry — Speakers Magazine Show and Expert InsightJennifer Ponder — The A.I. ConnectionNatalie A. Solomon — The Oxygen Mask EffectNatalie Southwell — Leading Beyond LimitsDr. David M. Walker — Beyond the WhistleDr. Stephanie Wall — Mission Brand New YouPaul Wilson, Jr. — The Profit Formula PodcastKelly Wright — America’s Hope & The Kelly Wright ShowDr. Vicki Wright Hamilton — Hidden Stories Healed Now“This is more than programming; it’s a mission and a movement,” Perry added. “Each show is designed to educate, empower, and elevate our communities.”Community First: Powered by Ready Set Go Speak and Speak Sell Shine Much of this inaugural lineup comes directly from Perry’s high-impact communities of Ready Set Go Speak and the Speak Sell Shine cohorts from the last three years. Media training and development took place at the Howard Theatre and the National Press Club.These programs prepare experts to show up powerfully on stage, on camera, and in media, making them ideal for this streaming network. Our speakers are polished, media trained, and purpose-driven. They’re ready for prime time,” Perry said.About DX Virtual TVDX Virtual TV, powered by DX Tech Solutions, is a forward-thinking live-streaming network created to elevate African American voices in technology, leadership, business, and culture. Built with a mission to accelerate digital equity and economic empowerment, DX Virtual TV delivers accessible, high-quality content that informs, inspires, and activates viewers around the worldAbout Pam PerryDr. Pam Perry is an award-winning publicist, publisher of Speakers Magazine, and Executive Producer of the Leading Edge Network. For more than 25 years, she has been committed to promoting, amplifying, and marketing Black speakers, authors, and subject-matter experts who lead service-based businesses and want to expand their impact through media.Known for helping experts “get out there and get known,” Perry hosts several media platforms, including the Speakers Magazine Show, Get Out There and Get Known Podcast, and The Expert Insight Show. Her work connects powerful voices with the visibility they need to grow, scale, and shine.About Leading Edge NetworkWhere Leaders Grow and Voices Rise. The Leading Edge Network (powered by PamPerryPR.com) is a visionary media platform dedicated to elevating Black speakers, authors, subject matter experts, and thought leaders through premium streaming content and global visibility. As the professional content channel within DX Virtual TV, The Leading Edge Network curates high-value programs, expert conversations, masterclasses, and original shows that educate, inspire, and empower audiences worldwide.Led by award-winning publicist and media strategist Pam Perry, the network serves as a launchpad for leaders committed to impact providing a polished broadcast home, a built-in audience, and a powerful ecosystem designed to amplify brilliance and expand influence.

Expert Insight: One of the New Shows on The Leading Edge Network

