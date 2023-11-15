Submit Release
2023 Veterans Day Ceremony

Over the weekend, the CNMI Office of Veterans Affairs (OVA) hosted a Veterans Day ceremony at the American Memorial Park, to honor and show gratitude to those who have served, those who died and those who continue to bear the scars of their service.

