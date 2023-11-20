ISAAC Named to Prestigious FreightTech 25 Innovators List
Company also honored as a top employer for women to work for in transportation
This recognition serves as further incentive to continue delivering unique solutions to our fleet clients across the United States and Canada.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ISAAC Instruments announced it has been named to the prestigious FreightTech 25, the annual ranking from FreightWaves recognizing the most innovative and disruptive companies across the freight transportation industry.
— Jacques DeLarochelliere, ISAAC CEO and co-founder
Nominations for the FreightTech 25 are first narrowed down to the FreightTech 100, which is then voted on and ranked by a hand-picked group of CEOs, industry leaders and investors in the freight sector to select the final list.
ISAAC is No. 24 on the 2024 FreightTech list, which was revealed during the F3: Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tenn. ISAAC appeared on the FreightTech 100 list for the first time last year.
"It is extremely meaningful for ISAAC to be recognized by FreightWaves and our industry peers on this list of innovators," said ISAAC’s CEO and cofounder, Jacques DeLarochelliere. “ISAAC’s mission is to simplify trucking and our inclusion on the FreightTech 25 indicates our efforts are making a difference. This recognition serves as further incentive to continue delivering unique solutions to our fleet clients across the United States and Canada.”
ISAAC offers in-cab technology that goes far beyond typical electronic logging devices (ELDs). ISAAC is a true all-in-one solution; we handle the software, the tablet, the dock, the camera and integration needs. ISAAC’s automated workflow minimizes screen clicks to update hours-of-service (HOS) logs, while the ISAAC Coach, our real-time, in-cab coaching feature, is scientifically proven to increase to both fuel efficiency and increase safety.
“This was the most disrupted list I’ve ever seen,” said FreightWaves CEO Craig Fuller. “If you think about the venture cycle from 2015 to 2022 in freight for that first stage, we’re largely past that. What’s interesting about this list is how different it is than past years. A lot of new names — and a lot of names that have been on the list for many years did not make the list this year.” The full list of 2024 winners can be viewed on the FreightWaves website.
Separately, ISAAC was also recently recognized as a 2023 Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation. The honor from Redefining the Road magazine, the official magazine of the Women in Trucking (WIT) association, highlights the accomplishments of companies focused on the employment of women in the trucking industry.
A corporate culture that fosters gender diversity, professional development opportunities, and flexible hours and work requirements are among the attributes shared by the companies on the 2023 list.
Women make up more than 35% of ISAAC, and are well represented throughout the organization, including in leadership roles.
“We’re honored to be recognized as one of the best places for women to work for in transportation,” said Julie Phaneuf, ISAAC’s chief operating officer. “ISAAC had long strived to provide a culture of inclusivity and development opportunities for all colleagues. Providing them the tools to succeed ensures our fleet clients will succeed as well.”
About ISAAC Instruments
ISAAC offers in-cab technology that goes far beyond ELDs. We partner with trucking companies to simplify the life of drivers and keep the wheels turning. We provide a reliable, comprehensive open platform that allows fleets to integrate all of their business apps on a single device. Our real-time in-cab coaching supports eco-driving for unparalleled fuel savings and safer highways, while artificial intelligence (AI) technology empowers informed decision-making. ISAAC is the market leader in Canada and has a rapidly growing presence among top-performing fleets across the United States.
ISAAC is a proud member of the Allied Committee for the Trucking Industry (ACT 1), an elite group of suppliers committed to industry improvement. Best-in-class fleets partner with ISAAC to achieve even greater heights. Visit https://www.isaacinstruments.com to see how we can help simplify your operations.
