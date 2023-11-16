Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,735 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,093 in the last 365 days.

Recruiters engage Chief Master Sergeant Israel Nuñez during training event

Chief Master Sergeant Israel Nuñez, senior enlisted advisor to the Chief of Air Force Reserve and Command Chief Master Sergeant of Air Force Reserve Command, engaged with more than 160 Air Force Reserve recruiters from across the globe during their annual recruiting training event in St. Charles, Illinois Nov. 4-9, 2023. The yearly recruiting training event is a valuable opportunity for senior leaders to hear from recruiters about the challenges they face in the field and emphasize their critical role in recruiting tomorrow's talent to maintain a lethal fighting force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Bobby Pilch)

You just read:

Recruiters engage Chief Master Sergeant Israel Nuñez during training event

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more