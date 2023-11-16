Sensobright Hires Tech Industry Veteran Jim Vogt as New CEO

Tactile sensing technology company Sensobright hires tech industry veteran Jim Vogt as CEO

Our goal is to be the de-facto tactile sensor for all automated and AI driven products and peripherals.” — Jim Vogt

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sensobright, a leading innovator in tactile sensing technology, announced Thursday that Jim Vogt has joined the company as their CEO.

Mr. Vogt is a dynamic, adaptive executive and has been in the San Francisco Bay Area working both in public and private technology companies since 1985. He has focused on enterprise software and has spent most of his career in networking, security, storage, and compute infrastructure. As infrastructure became virtualized and transitioned to the cloud, he built enterprise software-based businesses including security, cloud-based and hosted infrastructure (IaaS), software defined data center (SDDC), containers, and micro services. Most recently he was engaged with a start-up in Data Science leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. He has successfully built and turned around businesses, created sustained growth and taken share in a mix of market conditions. He has raised over $140M in private capital and has executed on both the buy and sell side of acquisitions. Most notably, he held CEO roles at Ingrian Networks (acquired by SafeNet), Trapeze Networks (acquired by Belden), and built Blue Coat’s Cloud based security business (acquired by Broadcom).

Mr. Vogt stated, “I am excited about Sensobright and our innovative tactile sensing technology. We are clearly bringing the sense of touch to all aspects of robotics and AI empowered solutions. Our goal is to be the de-facto tactile sensor for all automated and AI driven products and peripherals.”

Prof. Dr. Utku Buyuksahin, Founder and CTO added, “We are excited to have Jim on board and are confident that he will be instrumental in building our company and scaling it forward. His broad technical market and product background and experience with private companies will be critical and extremely useful as we raise further capital, commercialize our technology and scale our business and company.”

About Sensobright:

Sensobright is a tactile sensing technology company holding over 140 international patents including the first and only tactile sensing technology and products with greater sensing resolution than human touch. The company was founded by Prof. Dr. Utku Buyuksahin in 2018 with Headquarters in Portland, Oregon. Sensobright’s game changing technology addresses vast and large market segments including Aviation, Automotive, Robotics, Healthcare/MedTech, and Consumer Electronics/Home Automation.