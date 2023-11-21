The Farley Group Announces Lauren Trevor as President and Chief Executive Officer
The Farley Group, the world’s leading provider of sports domes, announces the retirement of esteemed CEO, John Simpell, and promotion of Lauren Trevor to CEO.
The vision for The Farley Group is to honour and maintain the core values that brought us to where we are today, which are centered around our clients, our team, and the communities our clients serve.”PUSLINCH, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Farley Group, the world’s leading manufacturer of sports domes, announces the retirement of its esteemed CEO, John Simpell, and the promotion of Lauren Trevor as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2023.
For over 23 years, John Simpell has been instrumental in transforming The Farley Group into an industry titan. His distinctive leadership style prioritized unparalleled service and cultivated a culture of long-term employee loyalty. Simpell, who deeply values the relationships built with employees, clients, and suppliers, has been foundational in elevating the company’s reputation in the industry. His contributions to the company have been widely respected by both employees and clients.
Lauren Trevor, who stepped into the role of acting CEO last year, has decades of experience in manufacturing and profound respect for Simpell’s leadership.
“The vision for The Farley Group is to honour and maintain the core values that brought us to where we are today, which are centered around our clients, our team, and the communities that our clients serve," said Trevor.
Joining The Farley Group in January 2018 as Vice President of Finance, and later assuming the position of President in April 2021, Trevor’s leadership is marked by a strategic emphasis on innovation, sustainability, and social responsibility, ensuring a future where the company grows and positively impacts its community.
Trevor also champions a company culture of empowerment and growth. Her leadership will intensify initiatives supporting cross-functional collaboration, teamwork, continuous learning, and personal development, while advocating for the well-being of team members and their families.
Client and community service are at the core of The Farley Group’s ethos. Trevor perceives her leadership role as one rooted in service — to employees, customers, and stakeholders alike.
Simpell’s parting wisdom for the incoming CEO underscores the essence of The Farley Group: be flexible and remember that The Farley Group is, at its core, a ‘people business'.
The Farley Group extends its deepest gratitude to John Simpell for his transformative leadership and wishes him an enjoyable retirement. The entire team looks forward to a bright future under Lauren Trevor’s capable leadership and welcomes her into her new role as CEO
About The Farley Group
The Farley Group has a proud 50-year tradition in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of sports domes throughout the world. Since its founder, Ralph Farley, brought the concept to North America from Sweden over 50 years ago, Ralph and his associates have been committed to quality and integrity in dome design and fabrication. Today, The Farley Group is made up of expert staff of sales consultants, designers, and highly skilled production and service professionals experienced in all facets of air structure technology. The Farley Group is committed to providing only the best products and ensuring their customer experience is the best in the industry.
Domes are ideal for tennis, soccer, and other indoor recreational activities. For project photos, costs, and more information on The Farley Group, visit https://www.thefarleygroup.com/.
