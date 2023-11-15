2023-53 TOMMY KEKOA CARVALHO INDICTED FOR MURDER OF STATE HOSPITAL NURSE

Submit Release
DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL 

KA ʻOIHANA O KA LOIO KUHINA 

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D. 
GOVERNOR 

 

ANNE LOPEZ 

ATTORNEY GENERAL 

TOMMY KEKOA CARVALHO INDICTED FOR MURDER OF STATE HOSPITAL NURSE

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 15, 2023

 

HONOLULU – Today, an Oʻahu grand jury indicted Tommy Kekoa Carvalho, 25, on one count of Murder in the Second Degree. Carvalho allegedly fatally stabbed Justin Bautista, 29, a nurse serving at a transitional group home at the Hawaiʻi State Hospital in Kāneʻohe on November 13, 2023.

“My heart goes out to the loved ones of Justin Bautista, a public servant who was killed doing essential work for the people of Hawaiʻi,” said Attorney General Anne Lopez. “I commend the Honolulu Police Department personnel for their diligence and professionalism in investigating this case. The Department of the Attorney General will hold those who attack public servants accountable.”

Murder in the Second Degree carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Judge Ronald G. Johnson ordered Carvalho to be held without bail. Carvalho is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

* * *

 

Media Contact:

Dave Day

Special Assistant to the Attorney General

(808) 586-1284                                                  

Email: [email protected]        

Web: http://ag.hawaii.gov 

