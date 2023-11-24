Historic Mardi Gras Inn Invites Guests to Celebrate New Orleans Cherished Reveillon Dinners This Christmas Season

Impecable Dining A Feast For All

Christmas Reveillon Dinners in New Orleans

It's the holiday season. Let the overeating begin!” — -Melanie White

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Historic Mardi Gras Inn, nestled in the enchanting French Quarter, is proud to announce its participation in the time-honored tradition of Reveillon Dinners, a treasured festive season highlight that dates back to the city's early days. The Reveillon, a concept borrowed from the Creole community's French-speaking cousins in Europe, has become a cornerstone of New Orleans' Christmas celebrations.

"Reveillon Dinners are a true testament to the rich cultural tapestry of New Orleans," said Karen Brem, Marketing Director for the Historic Mardi Gras Inn. "What began on Frenchmen Street has now enveloped the entire city, with the finest restaurants crafting exquisite menus to honor this tradition. It’s exciting to be part of this culinary journey that pays homage to history and celebrates our vibrant present."

The Historical Mardi Gras Inn offers not only a peek into the city's storied past but also provides a convenient and charming stay for those wishing to partake in the Reveillon festivities. The dinners, which once marked the end of a day-long fast observed after Midnight Mass on Christmas Eve, now span the entirety of New Orleans, allowing locals and visitors alike to revel in the delight of expertly prepared feasts and innovative cocktails crafted by the city's most talented mixologists.

This Christmas, the Historic Mardi Gras Inn extends a warm invitation to food enthusiasts everywhere to immerse themselves in this beloved New Orleans tradition. The Reveillon Dinners are more than just meals; it’s a celebration of community, history, and the art of fine dining, encapsulated within the magical atmosphere of the French Quarter.

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit historicmardigrasinn.com or contact the Historic Mardi Gras Inn at (504)949-5815.

About the Historic Mardi Gras Inn:

The Historic Mardi Gras Inn, a jewel in the French Quarter, offers guests a quintessential New Orleans experience. Located just steps away from the original site of the Reveillon Dinners on Frenchmen Street, the Inn is a perfect blend of history and luxury, providing an ideal base for exploring the city's festive offerings.

Historic Mardi Gras