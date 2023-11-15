Hundreds of new student spaces coming to Coquitlam

CANADA, November 15 - A new school addition is on track to deliver more student spaces as early as the next school year in the fast-growing Coquitlam School District.

“As British Columbia’s population grows, we are expanding schools to welcome more students and families to modern classrooms,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. “Our government will continue to build and improve schools in the Coquitlam School District and throughout B.C.

With $15 million in funding, the Ministry of Education and Child Care is adding 10 new classrooms, which is the equivalent of 250 new seats at Scott Creek Middle school. The new classrooms are expected to be ready for students in fall 2024.

The addition at Scott Creek will be a custom-made prefabricated addition that will get students into classrooms faster. With sustainable and energy-efficient designs, the additions align with the Province’s CleanBC targets and meet B.C.’s enhanced energy requirements.

"Increasing school capacity is important for our growing community,” said Michael Thomas, board chair, Coquitlam School District. “Supported by our SD43 strategic plan, our district utilizes best practices and facilities research to create world-class facilities. We know this model works and we are confident this addition at Scott Creek Middle will serve students well for years to come.”

Recognizing the needs of the growing community, government approved more than $300 million to create more than 2,300 new student seats in the Coquitlam School District over the past six years, including the recently completed new school at Coast Salish Elementary, which created 430 new student spaces.

“As more families continue to make Coquitlam their home, it’s important we keep up with the growing demand on our schools,” said Fin Donnelly, MLA for Coquitlam-Burke Mountain. “With this addition at Scott Creek Middle school, we are making progress on meeting enrolment growth in our district.”

Since September 2017, the Government of B.C. has provided more than $4 billion for new and improved schools, as well as land purchases for future schools throughout the province. This has resulted in 25,000 new student spaces and 35,000 seismically safer seats at B.C. schools.

Budget 2023 includes $3.4 billion for school capital projects over the next three years, including new and expanded schools, seismic upgrades and replacements, and land purchases for future schools.

Scott Creek Middle school will be gaining 10 new classrooms, adding 250 student spaces.

